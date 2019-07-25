Global $384.6Bn Automotive Engineering Services Market 2019-2027 - Increasing Demand for Advanced Connectivity Solutions

DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Engineering Services Market by Application (ADAS & Safety, Electronics & Body Control, Chassis, Connectivity, Interior/Exterior & Body, Powertrain & Exhaust, Simulation), Service, Location, Vehicle, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive Engineering Services Market is Projected to Grow from US$ 153.1 Billion in 2019 to US$ 384.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.2%.

The study covers the automotive engineering services market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as service type, application, location, vehicle type, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and acquisitions.

The automotive engineering services market comprises major manufacturers such as FEV (Germany), IAV Automotive Engineering (Germany), Ricardo (UK), AVL (Austria), Alten (France), Bertrandt AG (Germany), Altran (France), L&T Technology Services (India), and many others.

The rising demand for vehicle & passenger safety features, connectivity services, and technological advancements in the automotive industry are driving the growth of automotive engineering services market



Factors such as the increasing demand for connected vehicles, increasing EV sales, and adoption of advanced technologies are expected to boost the market. However, high investment risk and increasing competition are the key challenges in the automotive engineering services market.



Increasing emphasis on zero-emission vehicles is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period



Increasing concerns over air pollution and global warming have forced the governments of several countries to enforce strict emission policies and regulations for ICE vehicles. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to change the outlook of the automotive engineering services market. More EV sales would accentuate the need to develop new battery technologies, new chassis and exterior designs, and advanced transmission systems for these vehicles. EV manufacturers such as Tesla, Nissan, and BAIC outsource design and development of new technologies and solutions to tier 1 engineering companies. This trend is likely to grow with the rise in EV sales and would drive the automotive engineering services market during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period



The Asia-Pacific region comprises rapidly emerging economies such as China and India, along with developed nations such as Japan, and is the largest market for automotive. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production. The key drivers for the automotive engineering services market in the region are the growing concerns about rising emission and traffic congestions. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are taking initiatives to reduce emission by adopting a hybrid, plug-in, fuel cell, and battery electric vehicles. Japan has proposed strict guidelines to reduce carbon emission for passenger cars by 2020. The rising demand for clean, safe, and smart mobility in China, India, and Japan augurs well for the growth of automotive engineering services. Also, the growth of the automotive engineering services market can be attributed to increasing investments by regional OEMs such as BYD, Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.



Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period



Europe is the largest market for automotive engineering services in 2019 but will be taken over by Asia Pacific by 2027. Europe is a major hub for several renowned automotive engineering service providers such as FEV, IAV, AVL, Ricardo, Alten, and others. According to the European Commission, there are about 180 automobile facilities across the EU, and the sector is the largest investor in R&D. European automakers such as Volkswagen, Volvo, and Daimler AG invest heavily in R&D activities. Germany is estimated to be the largest market in the region. The rising vehicle production and high investments in R&D by car manufacturers and engineering service providers would fuel the demand for engineering services in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Key Data from Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Sampling Techniques & Data Collection Methods

2.1.2.2 Primary Participants

2.1.2.3 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Automotive Engineering Services Market to Grow at A Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2019-2027)

4.2 Europe to Lead the Global Market

4.3 Market, By Vehicle Type and Location

4.4 Market, By Service Type

4.5 Market, By Application

4.6 Market, By Location

4.7 Market, By Vehicle Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Advanced Connectivity Solutions

5.2.1.2 Adoption of EVs and Shared Mobility for Greener Environment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Intellectual Property (IP) Constraint

5.2.2.2 Shift in Business Model

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Standardization of Safety Features

5.2.3.2 Rise of Autonomous Vehicles

5.2.3.3 Demand for Outsourcing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Intense Competition

5.2.4.2 Risk of High Investment

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Overview

6.2.1 Connected Vehicles

6.2.2 Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

6.2.3 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Macro indicator Analysis

6.4.1 Growth of Automotive Engineering Services

6.4.2 GDP (USD Billion)

6.4.3 Gni Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)

6.4.4 GDP Per Capita Ppp (USD)

6.4.5 Macro indicators Influencing the Global Market, Top 3 Countries

6.4.5.1 Germany

6.4.5.2 US

6.4.5.3 China



7 Global Market, By Service Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Concept/Research

7.3.1 Rise of Autonomous Vehicles Will Require Newer Concepts/Research

7.4 Designing

7.4.1 Low Emission Engines Would Increase Demand for Advanced Engineering Designs

7.5 Prototyping

7.5.1 Rapid Prototyping Demands New Prototyping Methods

7.6 System Integration

7.6.1 Competitive Challenges With Automation Would Boost the Market for System Integration

7.7 Testing

7.7.1 Focus on EVs and Hybrid Vehicles Would Increase Demand for Testing to Maintain Efficiency

7.8 Key Primary Insights



8 Global Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 ADAS and Safety

8.3.1 Increasing Safety Regulations Will Fuel Growth of ADAS and Safety Segment

8.4 Electrical, Electronics, and Body Controls

8.4.1 Wide Implementation of IoT Devices in Automotive Will Require More Specialized Engineering Services

8.5 Chassis

8.5.1 New Chassis Design Would Drive the Market

8.6 Connectivity Services

8.6.1 Demand for Advanced Connectivity Solutions Would Drive the Market

8.7 Interior, Exterior, and Body Engineering

8.7.1 More Comfort Features Would Fuel the Market for Interior, Exterior, and Body Engineering

8.8 Powertrain and Exhaust

8.8.1 Adoption of Emission-Friendly Vehicles Would Fuel the Powertrain and Exhaust Market

8.9 Simulation

8.9.1 Refinements in Car Design Would Demand Better Simulation Solutions During the Forecast Period

8.10 Others

8.10.1 Refined Car Designs Would Demand Better Solutions During the Forecast Period

8.11 Key Primary Insights



9 Global Market, By Location

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 In-House

9.3.1 Focus on Curbing Emissions Would Drive the Market for In-House Development

9.4 Outsource

9.4.1 Integration of Advanced Safety Features Will Boost Outsourcing Market

9.5 Key Primary Insights



10 Global Market, By Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Research Methodology

10.3 Passenger Car

10.3.1 Internal Combustion Engine

10.3.1.1 New Combustion Process Would Drive Innovation in this Market

10.3.2 Electric Vehicle

10.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles Would Drive the Global Market

10.4 Commercial Vehicle

10.4.1 Internal Combustion Engine

10.4.1.1 Low Emission Trucks Will Drive the Market for New Engineering Services

10.4.2 Electric Vehicle

10.4.2.1 Developments in EV Trucks Would Require New Engineering Services

10.5 Key Primary Insights



11 Global Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in Autonomous Driving Will Boost the Market in China

11.2.2 India

11.2.2.1 Government Subsidies Will Impact the Market Positively

11.2.3 Japan

11.2.3.1 Development of Advanced EV Technologies to Reduce Carbon Footprint Will Drive the Market

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Government Initiatives for Adoption of EV to Propel the Market

11.2.5 Others

11.2.5.1 Government Initiatives Toward Smarter Transportation to Drive the Overall Market

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 France

11.3.1.1 High Demand for Electric Vehicles Will Drive the Market

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Innovations From German Automaker Volkswagen to Drive the Market

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.3.1 Growing Alternate Fuel Vehicle Sale to Propel the Market

11.3.4 Russia

11.3.4.1 Increasing Investment is the Key Factor in the Overall Growth

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Demand for Specialized Commercial Vehicles Will Have A Positive Impact on the Market

11.3.6 UK

11.3.6.1 Increasing Focus on Innovation is Driving the Demand

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Increasing EV Sales in These Countries Will Boost the Market

11.4 North America

11.4.1 Canada

11.4.1.1 Developments in Alternative Powertrains Will Propel the Growth

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Implementation of Connected Services Will Drive the Market

11.4.3 Us

11.4.3.1 Large Scale Autonomous Driving Test Will Drive the Market

11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Government Initiatives May Impact the Market Positively

11.5.2 Iran

11.5.2.1 Growing Car Sales Will Impact the Market

11.5.3 Others

11.5.3.1 Growing Vehicle Production May Impact the Market Positively



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Developments

12.3.2 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/Partnerships/Agreements

12.3.3 Expansions, 2017-2019

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products and Services Offered, Recent Developments & SWOT Analysis

13.1 Harman

13.2 Capgemini

13.3 AVL

13.4 Bertrandt AG

13.5 Alten Cresttek

13.6 L&T Technology Services

13.7 FEV

13.8 Akka Technologies

13.9 HCL Technologies

13.10 IAV Automotive Engineering

13.11 Altran

13.12 Ricardo

13.13 Tech Mahindra

13.14 Other Key Players

13.14.1 Asia-Pacific

13.14.1.1 Imaginative Automotive Engineering Services

13.14.1.2 Onward Technologies

13.14.1.3 Automotive Engineering Services (AES)

13.14.2 Europe

13.14.2.1 Kistler

13.14.2.2 Continental Engineering Services

13.14.2.3 EDAG

13.14.2.4 ESI Group

13.14.2.5 Semcon

13.14.2.6 Segula Technologies

13.14.3 North America

13.14.3.1 Globallogic

13.14.3.2 EPAM Systems

13.14.3.3 Belcan



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eckk7z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-384-6bn-automotive-engineering-services-market-2019-2027---increasing-demand-for-advanced-connectivity-solutions-300890369.html

SOURCE Research and Markets