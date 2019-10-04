Global $2.96 Bn Transradial Access Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transradial Access Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Application; End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transradial access market is expected to reach US$ 2,961.79 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,574.97 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019-2027.

The market for transradial access is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising inclination for interventional procedures using radial artery access, increasing prevalence of obesity & lifestyle diseases and growing use of radial access devices in pediatric patients. However, the factors such as product recalls & failures and high costs of vascular access devices are likely to adversely impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.



Transradial catheterization is an endovascular procedure or catheterization procedure done for the diagnosis and treatment of arterial disease. Transradial artery access for percutaneous coronary intervention is related to lower bleeding and vascular complications than transfemoral artery access, particularly in patients with acute coronary syndromes.



While the performance and functionality of the access devices are key factors for health, they are of critical importance for access devices classified as medical devices. These products risk a recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and/or Health Canada if they provide inaccurate analyses.



Some transradial access devices currently on the market have produced noticeably incorrect data, leading consumers to question the utility. The number of product recalls are becoming a matter of concern for the manufacturers. Hence, the product recalls & failures are expected to hinder the growth of the market in the future years.



