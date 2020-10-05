Global $16.37 Billion Self Organizing Network Markets, 2020-2025: Focus on Technology, Infrastructure, Solutions, and Services

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self Organizing Network Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Solutions, and Services 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates Self Organizing Network (SON) capabilities and solutions. It analyzes the function of SON and evaluates the benefits of deployment and operation. The report includes forecasts from 2020 through 2025.

Select Report Findings:

The global multi-vendor SON platform market will reach $7.28B USD by 2025

by 2025 The global market for SON security solutions and updates will reach $9.09B by 2025

by 2025 SON will increasingly be used for non-network functions including business data analytics

SON will be relied upon for location analytics as a network-based complement to smartphone GPS

The report is a balance between technical assessment of SON in terms of implementation, operations, optimization, and future issues with business issues. The business issues and opportunities sections provide critical analysis of the impact of SON from a cost savings and network efficiency perspective. Wireless carrier business operations groups will want to pay particular attention to the issues evaluated in this research to better understand the post-SON network.



LTE and 5G provide substantial benefits to wireless carriers including greater capacity for wireless applications and services. This greater supply of bandwidth will stimulate the development, implementation, and operation of many new applications, each with a very unique quality of service, bandwidth, and performance needs. 5G networks in particular will be much more complex and this will facilitate a need for improved operations and OSS. A key driver for improving OSS for LTE and 5G systems, the Self Organizing Network (SON) has been introduced as part of the network framework. We see SON having a dramatically positive effect on network operations and OSS.



SON is largely a software-only solution today. In other words, SON is not a physical solution (such as Remote Electrical Tilt solutions). Mobile optimization comes in many forms ranging from RF to QoS for data management and applications. SON and related technologies/solutions fill a key role as it provides the ability to provide both static and near real-time information. It is important to note that smart antennas, DAS, and cloud RAN are all in the same family of optimizing operations, but not considered all part of SON.



It is also important to recognize that smart antennas, DAS, and cloud RAN are all in the same family of optimizing operations, and while related (in the network optimization family), are not considered part of SON in the strictest sense. Working hand-in-hand with SON to optimize wireless networks, smart antennas provide simultaneous and efficient coverage for 2G, 3G, and LTE.



This translates into higher throughput and improved coverage for when and where customers need it. While this is helpful in terms of pre-5G optimization, it will arguably become critical for the support of 5G network optimization and support for true 5G mobility with a continuous connection within a given coverage area.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 SON Technology Overview

2.1 The Evolution towards Heterogeneous Networks

2.2 SON in 3GPP Release 11

2.2.1 Releases 8, 9 and 10 Standardization

2.2.2 3GPP Release 8

2.2.3 3GPP Release 9

2.2.4 3GPP release 10

2.2.5 3GPP Release 11

2.3 Self-Organizing Networks Overview

2.4 Self-Organizing Networks Benefits

2.4.1 Network Automation

2.4.2 Energy Saving

2.4.3 Lower Equipment Costs

2.4.4 Distributed/Self-Organizing (DSO)

2.4.5 Cooperative Relaying (CR) in SON

2.4.6 SON Feedback Overhead

2.4.7 Codebook-based Pre-coding SON

2.4.8 SON Feedback Delays



3.0 SON Use Cases and Market Status

3.1 SON Applications

3.1.1 Self-Configuration

3.1.2 Self-Optimization

3.1.3 Self-Healing

3.1.4 Problems with Self-Healing

3.2 Implementation and Operations Options

3.2.1 Centralized SON

3.2.2 Distrusted SON

3.2.3 Localized SON

3.2.4 Hybrid SON

3.3 SON Releases

3.4 Automatic Neighbor Relation (ANR)

3.5 SON Load Balancing

3.6 Mobility Robustness Optimization (MRO)

3.7 Distributed Clustering in SON

3.8 Operational Use Cases

3.9 ICIC Enhancement

3.10 Urban Self-Organizing Networks

3.10.1 Home/Residential Deployments:

3.10.2 Enterprise Deployments:

3.10.3 Metro and Public Space Deployments:

3.10.4 Rural Deployments:

3.10.5 SON and Small Cell Deployments



4.0 SON and Smart Antennas

4.1 Electrical Tilt

4.2 Mechanical Tilt

4.3 SON vs. SON-related Technologies/Solutions

4.4 Installing Antenna Tilt and its Parameters

4.5 Antenna Tilt Features and ROI

4.5.1 Overcoming Performance Issues in a Specific DAS Coverage Area

4.5.2 Energy Savings



5.0 SON Business Value

5.1 NGMN Use Case

5.2 Operators Benefits

5.3 Values of the SON to Operators

5.3.1 Economic Benefits

5.3.2 SON Implementation Expenditures (IMPEX)

5.3.3 SON Capital Expenditures (CAPEX)

5.3.4 SON Operational Expenditures (OPEX)

5.3.5 Smarter Self Organizing Networks

5.4 Recommendations for Operators to Deploy LTE



6.0 SON Vendor Landscape

6.1 Airhop Communications

6.2 Airspan

6.3 Amdocs

6.4 Ascom Holding AG

6.5 BLiNQ Networks

6.6 Bwtech

6.7 Casa Systems

6.8 Ccs (Cambridge Communication Systems) Ltd.

6.9 Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd.

6.10 Cisco

6.11 Comarch

6.12 Commscope

6.13 Ericsson

6.14 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.15 Mera

6.16 NEC

6.17 Nokia

6.18 P.I. Works

6.19 Qualcomm

6.20 RadiSys Corporation

6.21 Reverb Networks

6.22 Rohde & Schwarz

6.23 Siemens AG

6.24 Teoco Corporation

6.25 Verizon

6.26 Viavi Solutions

6.27 ZTE Corporation



7.0 Self Organizing Network Market Analysis and Forecasts

7.1 Global SON Market 2020 - 2025

7.2 SON Revenue by Platform Type 2020 - 2025

7.3 SON Revenue by Architecture Type 2020 - 2025

7.4 SON Revenue by Access Network Technology Type 2020 - 2025

7.5 SON Revenue by Network Segment Type 2020 - 2025

7.6 SON Revenue for RAN Optimization by Infrastructure 2020 - 2025

7.7 SON Revenue for Applications 2020 - 2025

7.8 SON Revenue by Service Type 2020 - 2025

7.8.1 SON Revenue by Professional Service Type 2020 - 2025

7.8.2 SON Revenue by Managed Service Type 2020 - 2025

7.9 Conventional Mobile Network Planning and Optimization Revenue 2020 - 2025

7.10 Conventional Mobile Network Planning and Optimization Revenue by Region 2020 - 2025

7.11 SON Revenue by Region 2020 - 2025

