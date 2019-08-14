14.08.2019 19:15:00

Global $106 Billion Mobility as a Service Markets, 2019-2030 - Focus on Ride Hailing, Car Sharing, Station Based Mobility, Bus Sharing, Trains

The "Mobility as a Service Market by Service (Ride Hailing, Car Sharing, Station Based Mobility, Bus Sharing, Train), Solution, Transportation, Vehicle, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report

The MaaS Market is Projected to Grow to USD 106.8 Billion By 2030 from USD 6.8 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 31.7%

The rapid development of public transport infrastructure and the need to manage the rising traffic congestion to drive Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market

The increase in traffic congestion has led to the rapid development of public transport infrastructure. MaaS offers efficient solutions to move traffic in more convenient, faster, and less expensive manner.

By Vehicle type, micro-mobility segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Micro mobility is projected to be the fastest-growing service of the MaaS market by 2030. Micro mobility services provide small vehicles or bicycles at closely spaced intervals or convenient locations throughout a city. The micro-mobility vehicles are both regular and electric, scooters, and small electric cars.

Most of these vehicles emit very less or, in case of bicycles, zero emissions, and hence contribute to pollution control as well and less traffic congestion. This would help the micro-mobility market to grow during the forecast period by providing a better and convenient traveler experience with greater ease. Hence, the micro-mobility market would have the fastest growth in the MaaS market.

Technology platform is expected to be the largest solution type segment of the MaaS market

Technology platform is basically an app which is an open platform for integrated mobility. The purpose of this platform is to facilitate the opening up, interoperability, and utilization of existing services by bringing them together and making them accessible to the user. The technology platform segment holds the largest share of the MaaS market. As technology continues to improve there would be further consolidation of integrated services and hence the technology platform providers would earn more market share during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the largest market for MaaS, whereas RoW will be the fastest-growing

Europe is the largest market as it is the early adopter of MaaS. Also, countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands have been investing in smart transportation infrastructure. The planned investments to improve urban transport and traffic infrastructure are expected to drive the European MaaS market.

RoW is the fastest-growing geographic segment of the MaaS market. As the number of competitors in the MaaS market will increase, the geographic expansion will emerge as the key strategy. RoW region is still very much reliant on traditional forms of public transportation and hence will have less market in 2020. However, larger countries such as Brazil cannot support any more vehicles on the road without an infrastructural renovation. Hence, the region would be seeing significantly rapid growth in the MaaS market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Mobility as a Service Market Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview
5.1 Drivers
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
5.4 Challenges

6 Industry Overview
6.1 User Engagement Type
6.2 Impact Analysis
6.2.1 Impact of Smart Cities on Maas
6.2.2 Impact of Multimodal Transportation on Maas
6.2.3 Impact of Autonomous Vehicles on Maas
6.2.4 First Mile & Last Mile

7 Mobility as a Service Market, By Service Type
7.1 By Service Type (Ride Hailing, Car Sharing, Micro Mobility, Bus Sharing, Train)
7.2 Market Share Analysis: By Service Type
7.3 By Ride Hailing
7.4 By Car Sharing
7.5 By Micro Mobility
7.6 By Bus Sharing
7.7 By Train

8 Mobility as a Service Market, By Solution Type
8.1 Market, By Solution Type (Technology Platforms, Payment Engines, Navigation Solutions, Telecom Connectivity Providers, Ticketing Solutions, Insurance Services)
8.2 Market Share Analysis: Market, By Solution Type
8.3 By Technology Platforms
8.4 By Payment Engines
8.5 By Navigation Solutions
8.6 By Telecom Connectivity Providers
8.7 By Ticketing Solutions
8.8 By Insurance Services

9 Mobility as a Service Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1 Market, By Vehicle Type (Bus, Four Wheelers, Micro-Mobility and Train)
9.2 Market Share Analysis: By Vehicle Type
9.3 By Bus
9.4 By Four Wheelers
9.5 By Micro Mobility
9.6 By Train
9.7 By Transportation Type

10 By Transportation Type
10.1 Market, By Transportation Type (Private, Public)
10.2 Market Share Analysis: By Transportation Type
10.3 By Private
10.4 By Public

11 Mobility as a Service Market, By Application OS
11.1 Market, By Application OS (Android, iOS, Others)
11.2 Market Share Analysis: Market, By Application OS
11.3 By Android
11.4 By iOS
11.5 By Others

12 By Region

Company Profiles

  • Beeline Singapore
  • Bridj
  • Citymapper
  • Communauto
  • Mobilleo
  • Moovel
  • Moovit
  • Qixxit
  • Skedgo
  • Smile Mobility
  • Splyt
  • Tranzer
  • Ubigo
  • Velocia
  • Whim

