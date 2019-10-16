Global $1.14 Billion NGS Sample Preparation Market to 2025 with Benchmarking of Roche, Qiagen and Illumina

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global NGS Sample Preparation Market - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NGS sample preparation industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.54% during the forecast period, 2019-2025. The NGS sample preparation market generated $1,140.0 million in revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



Growth in this market is driven by the rising prevalence of genetic disorders and infectious diseases, increasing direct-to-consumer genetic testing, and increasing research in the field of genomics. The massive scope for adoption of automated NGS sample preparation in the emerging markets and technological advancements in automated NGS sample preparation are also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.



On the other hand, cost constraints pertaining to automated NGS sample preparation affecting adoption, lack of high complexity genetic testing centers, and regulatory uncertainty pertaining to automated sample preparation are expected to limit market growth in the coming years.



The North America NGS sample preparation market currently holds a dominating 42.10% share of the global NGS sample preparation market. The growth in this region can be attributed to the presence of prominent market players in the U.S., and the growing adoption of next-generation sequencing in research, diagnostics, and synthetic biology.



The growing prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and chronic diseases, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, and leukemia, and development of novel library preparation kits are some of the factors that also lead to the dominance of North America in the global NGS sample preparation market.



However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow in the forthcoming period due to several new and advanced sequencing techniques such as whole-genome sequence and single-cell sequencing being implemented to help enable researchers to utilize disease-specific DNA and RNA information to improvize therapeutic and diagnostic research in the Asia-Pacific region.



The global NGS sample preparation market has a long way to go with large as well as small players operating at the global and regional level.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global NGS sample preparation market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global NGS sample preparation market?

How is each segment expected to grow in the global NGS sample preparation market during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market? What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for NGS sample preparation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global NGS sample preparation market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

What would be the compound growth rate witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2025?

What are the key applications in the global NGS sample preparation market? What are the major segments of these applications?

Which are the dominant therapeutic areas of the global NGS sample preparation market? Which is the fastest-growing therapeutic area in the global NGS sample preparation market?

Who are the key manufacturers and service providers in the global NGS sample preparation market, and what are their contributions? What is the growth potential of each major NGS sample preparation provider?

What is the scope of the global NGS sample preparation market in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East and Africa ?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Data Sources

1.4 Assumptions and Limitations

1.5 Data and Prediction Modelling



2 Market Overview

2.1 The Basic NGS Workflow

2.2 Global NGS Sample Preparation Market Scenario



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Short Term Driver

3.1.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

3.1.2 Current Drivers

3.1.2.1 Increasing Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing

3.1.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

3.1.3 Long Term Driver

3.1.3.1 Increasing Research Funding in the Field of Genomics

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 Short Term Restraint

3.2.1.1 High Cost of Automated NGS Sample Preparation Instruments

3.2.2 Current Restraint

3.2.2.1 Lack of Advanced Genetic Testing Centers

3.2.3 Long Term Restraint

3.2.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Standards

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Adoption of Automated NGS Sample Preparation in the Emerging Markets

3.3.2 Technological Advancements in NGS Sample Preparation

3.3.3 Opportunity (by Product)

3.3.3.1 Workstations

3.3.3.2 Consumables

3.3.4 Opportunity (by Application)

3.3.4.1 DNA Sequencing

3.3.4.2 Metagenomics

3.3.5 Opportunity (by Region)

3.3.5.1 North America

3.3.5.2 APAC



4 Automated NGS Sample Preparation Market: Industry Insights

4.1 Key Developments

4.1.1 Product Launch

4.1.2 Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements:

4.1.3 Product Enhancements

4.1.4 Acquisitions

4.1.5 Business Expansions

4.2 Industry Trends

4.2.1 Preference for Automated NGS Sample Preparation Workstations Integrated with QC (Quality Control)

4.2.2 Growing Trend for the Preference of Customized Automated NGS Sample Preparation Platform



5 Next-Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market, End-User & Pricing Analysis

5.1 Satisfaction Level of Different Instruments (by Brand)

5.2 Pricing Analysis of Preferred Products- Step Wise (Sample Quantification, Library Preparation, Target Enrichment, Library Quantification)

5.3 Pricing Analysis - Accessories and Components

5.4 Pricing Analysis - Consumables



6 NGS Sample Preparation Market (by Product)

6.1 Automated Workstations

6.1.1 Open Systems

6.1.2 Closed Systems

6.2 Standalone Automation Instruments

6.2.1 Fragment Analyzer

6.2.2 Ultrasonicator/ Sonicator

6.2.3 DNA/RNA Shearing Instruments

6.2.4 Template Preparation Instruments

6.2.5 DNA Selection Instruments

6.2.6 Nucleic Acid Extraction/Isolation System

6.3 Consumables

6.3.1 Sample Extraction and Isolation Kits

6.3.2 Sample Purification Kits

6.3.3 Library Preparation Kits

6.3.3.1 DNA Library Preparation Kits

6.3.3.2 RNA Library Preparation Kits

6.3.3.3 FFPE DNA Kits

6.3.3.4 ChIP-Seq Library Preparation

6.3.3.5 Library Quantitation

6.3.3.6 Library Amplification

6.3.3.7 Library Preparation Accessories

6.3.4 Clean-up and Selection Kits

6.3.5 Target Enrichment Kits

6.3.6 Microbiome DNA Enrichment

6.3.7 Other Consumables

6.4 Accessories and Components



7 NGS Sample Preparation Market (by Workflow)

7.1 Sample Extraction/Isolation

7.2 Sample Quantification

7.3 Quality Control

7.4 Fragmentation

7.5 Library preparation

7.6 Target Enrichment

7.7 Library Quantification

7.8 Pooling



8 NGS Sample Preparation Market (by Therapeutic Area)

8.1 Oncology

8.2 Human Genetics/Population Genetics

8.3 Prenatal/Neonatal

8.4 Infectious Diseases

8.5 Other Therapeutic Areas



9 NGS Sample Preparation Market (by Application)

9.1 DNA Sequencing

9.2 Whole-Genome Sequencing

9.3 RNA Sequencing

9.4 Methylation Sequencing

9.5 Metagenomics

9.6 Single Cell Sequencing

9.7 Others



10 NGS Sample Preparation Market (by End-User)

10.1 Hospitals and Clinics

10.2 Academic and Research Institutes

10.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

10.4 Other End-Users



11 NGS Sample Preparation Market (by Region)

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Middle East and Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis

12.2 Product Benchmarking

12.3 Growth Share Analysis by End-User

12.4 Growth Share Analysis by Region

12.5 Growth Share Analysis by Product



13 Strategic Recommendations

13.1 Key Takeaways

13.2 Benchmarking Roche, Qiagen and Illumina Position in NGS Sample Preparation Market

13.3 Gap Analysis

13.4 Business Expansion Opportunity Mapping

13.4.1 By Product

13.4.2 By Region

13.5 Investment Opportunities

13.6 SWOT Analysis

13.7 Propitious Strategies to Succeed in NGS Sample Preparation Market

13.7.1 Optimizing Existing Products for Existing Customers

13.7.2 Expanding into Niche Applications



14 Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Hamilton Company

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Swift Biosciences Inc.

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24b24r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-1-14-billion-ngs-sample-preparation-market-to-2025-with-benchmarking-of-roche-qiagen-and-illumina-300939678.html

SOURCE Research and Markets