+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
15.10.2019 02:00:00

Globacap Launches Custody of Digital Gold in Partnership With the World's Leading Precious Metals and Crypto Companies

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to transform the way gold is traded, a consortium of the world's leading gold and crypto companies has launched the Digital Gold (DGLD) network, with more than $20m in gold tokens already held in custody by Globacap.

The group comprising CoinShares, Europe's largest digital asset manager, Blockchain.com, the largest online provider of crypto wallets, and MKS (Switzerland) SA, part of one of the world's most trusted gold groups, today announced a partnership with Globacap as the recommended custodian to hold these new digital assets for institutional clients.

Globacap is a regulated financial services firm in the UK that is automating capital markets, and is the first authorised custodian in Europe to provide digital asset custody with the same level of rigorous oversight and robust processes expected of a global custodian.

DGLD is a digital asset representing physical gold stored in a Swiss vault and digitally secured by a side-chain built on the Bitcoin network.

Danny Masters, Chairman of CoinShares, commented on today's news, "DGLD combines the stability of the world's most enduring asset, gold, with the security of the world's most resilient network, Bitcoin. You can now have the peace of mind of Swiss vaulted physical gold, with the same convenience, but not the same layers of middlemen, as owning a gold ETF."

"Gold has played a central role in the world's economic history, however holding the physical asset is not always easy, especially in large quantities, and is certainly not easily transferable. DGLD has the potential to transform humankind's interaction with gold," said Myles Milston, CEO of Globacap. "Digitisation and simplification is what we do. DGLD does this for gold, we have done this for shares and bonds. This product was a natural fit for our digital platform."

ABOUT GLOBACAP

Globacap is the market-leading automated capital markets platform for digital securities such as shares, bonds and funds. Globacap provides capital raising, securities administration, and custody services, each of which can be utilised independently. Globacap is based in London and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). For more information, please visit: globacap.com

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14.10.19
Gold holt Verluste auf
14.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.10.19
Goldener Oktober inmitten von Herbststürmen
11.10.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11.10.19
Die Anleger werden wieder mutiger
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sunrise-Aktie unentschlossen: freenet weiterhin gegen UPC-Kauf - Liberty Global unterstützt bei der Kapitalerhöhung
Nur unter diesen Umständen kann die Tesla-Aktie wieder steigen
Darum glaubt Starinvestor Frank Thelen nicht an Bitcoin - Libra hingegen habe Potenzial
So hat sich der Aktienmarkt tatsächlich seit Amtsantritt Donald Trumps entwickelt
Jim Cramer: Wir müssen Netflix "verdammt nochmal" aus FAANG streichen
Stratege: Der Goldpreis könnte schon bald bis auf 2'000 US-Dollar anziehen
Dow geht mit kleinem Minus aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Roche-GS und Novartis-Aktien unter Druck - Sorge um US-Strafzölle
KW 41: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Facebook-Aktie tiefer: Facebook verliert weitere namhafte Partner für Libra-Projekt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow geht mit kleinem Minus aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die Skepsis über die vermeldeten Fortschritte im sino-amerikanischen Handelskonflikt belastete am Montag neben dem heimischen Aktienmarkt auch den deutschen Leitindex. Die Wall Street tendierte am Montag seitwärts. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB