SMI 10'770 -1.0%  SPI 13'766 -1.0%  Dow 32'920 -0.9%  DAX 13'893 -0.7%  Euro 0.9888 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'804 -0.8%  Gold 1'792 0.9%  Bitcoin 15'644 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9319 0.0%  Öl 79.3 -2.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Offenlegungspflicht: SEC nimmt Kryptoengagements börsennotierter Unternehmen ins Visier
Kevin O'Leary: Auch für Sam Bankman-Fried gilt nach FTX-Skandal die Unschuldsvermutung
Bleiben die Energiepreise trotz Rezession hoch? So schätzen Experten den Ölpreis 2023 ein
Die besten ETFs auf den SMI
Experte: Twitter-Eskapaden von Elon Musk sind auch Gefahr für Tesla
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

KB Financial Group Aktie [Valor: 4611054 / ISIN: US48241A1051]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.12.2022 01:00:00

GLN and KB Join Forces to Establish Global Payment Network

KB Financial Group
39.14 USD 1.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

-         KB Kookmin Bank to join GLN network to expand Korea-driven global payment network

-         Korean financial groups cooperate to strengthen global payment network and lead the future financial ecosystem

-         KB Kookmin Bank to provide mobile payment and ATM withdrawal service to customers in Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, Laos, Hong Kong, Guam and others through GLN

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLN International (GLN), the global payment network company established by Hana Financial Group, signed MOU with KB Kookmin Bank to join the global payment network.

One of the largest Korean bank which has fiercely competed in a global market, decided to cooperate with GLN to expand the network together.

GLN (Global Loyalty Network) is global payment network service provider which connects international financial companies, distribution channels and reward point providers so that users can enjoy cross-border mobile payment, ATM withdrawal service and remittance.

Hana Bank first introduced GLN in April, 2019 by launching the global mobile payment service and spun off 'GLN International' in July, 2021, to facilitate network business and secure independence from its mother company.

GLN's service is provided through Hana 1Q, the mobile banking application of Hana Bank, which offers mobile payment service in Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Laos, Hong Kong, Guam and mobile ATM withdrawal service in Japan, Vietnam, Laos, thanks to the partnership between GLN and local partners.

KB Kookmin Bank's application KB Starbanking, LiivNext, KB Wallet users will also be able to use GLN's cross-border mobile payment and withdrawal service, based on MOU signed between GLN and KB.

GLN International's CEO Han Jun-Seong said, "To succeed in a global business, the mutual cooperation among Korean financial companies is requisite. KB Kookmin Bank decided to join GLN network as agreed on needs to provide Korea-driven payment service to customers whereas previously having to rely on foreign-driven network processors".  

As KB Kookmin Bank joins GLN's network, other financial companies in Korea are also expected to participate in the group. More companies joining the network will strengthen the competitiveness of GLN, and Korean financial market as a whole.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gln-and-kb-join-forces-to-establish-global-payment-network-301705030.html

SOURCE GLN International

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu KB Financial Group Inc (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KB Financial Group Inc (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Credit Suisse – Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser

Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Einen Preis in der Kategorie «Newcomer-ETF» gewann der CSIF (IE) MSCI USA Tech 125 ESG Universal Blue UCITS ETF B USD von der Credit Suisse.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser, Head of Index Solutions bei der Credit Suisse was den ETF so besonders macht.

Mehr Information zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Credit Suisse – Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser

Inside Trading & Investment

16.12.22 Elon Musk setzt Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
16.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
16.12.22 SG-Marktüberblick: 16.12.2022
16.12.22 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
16.12.22 Der Pessimismus kehrt zurück
16.12.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Deutlicher Rücksetzer / Siemens - Ende der Erholungs-Rally?
16.12.22 Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Credit Suisse – Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser
15.12.22 DAX – Fed nimmt Fuß vom Gaspedal – Was macht heute die EZB?
13.12.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'224.36 18.25 JUSSMU
Short 11'407.65 13.90 USSMNU
Short 11'830.71 8.97 XSSMTU
SMI-Kurs: 10'770.38 16.12.2022 17:31:09
Long 10'315.24 18.89 5SSMWU
Long 10'083.43 13.81 APSSMU
Long 9'654.99 8.97 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kryptowährungen Bitcoin & Co, Stablecoins, Krypto-Winter, etc: Das könnte das Krypto-Jahr 2023 parat haben
Morgan Stanley rechnet mit schwachem Jahresstart 2023 - So könnte es nächstes Jahr weitergehen
Aufschwung oder fortgesetzter Bärenmarkt - Das erwarten Experten für 2023
Sulzer-Aktie - Sulzer-Chefin zu Ankeraktionär Vekselberg: "Situation ist nicht optimal für uns"
Credit Suisse-Aktie: CS muss in den USA wegen Mängeln neuen Abwicklungsplan vorlegen
Kryptowährungen im Überblick: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. heute
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Vorsicht – drücken die Gerüchte bei Binance den Bitcoin wieder unter 10.000$?
Migros-Tochter Denner will wachsen und neues Ladenkonzept umsetzen
Swisscom-Aktie: Swisscom-VR Renzo Simoni soll Posten doch behalten
GameStop-Aktie im Abwärtssog: Krypto-Investitionen werden stark reduziert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.