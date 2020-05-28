Glia Named a Gartner Cool Vendor in CRM Customer Service and Support

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leader in Digital Customer Service solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner in their 2020 report "Cool Vendors in CRM Customer Service and Support."1 Gartner's Cool Vendors research is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services.

The report states that "Engaging customers through digital channels is an imperative for most organizations focused on both B2B and B2C customers." Further, Gartner states that "it is clear that organizations with more mature digital engagement strategies have been able to improve CX metrics, improve first contact resolution, and reduce call volume."

Dan Michaeli, CEO & Co-Founder of Glia, said; "We are delighted to be acknowledged as a Cool Vendor in this report by Gartner. We believe that Digital Customer Service is transforming the way businesses interact with their users, opening up new opportunities, and improving the customer journey. Offering the ability to engage customers via chat, voice, or video while simultaneously co-piloting these users through their online journey helps improve the customer experience while simultaneously lowering servicing costs."

Gartner's Brian Manusama and Olive Huang state: "With current world events changing the way all business is conducted, enterprises need tools to quickly address situations where both customers and service representatives are working remotely, and customers are forced to do more and more online. With this new reality delivering digital engagements will become the new normal and will change customer service operations permanently. By 2023, more than 60% of all customer service engagements will be delivered via digital and web self-serve channels, up from 23% in 2019."2

About Glia

Glia provides digital customer service technology that is reinventing how businesses support clients online. Glia's solution enriches customer touchpoints on web, mobile, or phone calls with communication choices (from messaging to video chat), on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled personalized experiences. Banks, Credit Unions, Insurers and Fortune 500 enterprises use Glia today to quickly maximize customer satisfaction, decrease handle times, and improve conversions. Headquartered in New York City, Glia is backed by leading venture capital investors including Insight Venture Partners, Tola Capital, Wildcat Capital Management, and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator. For more information, visit www.glia.com .

