Glenn Scott Allistair Simpson's newly released "Peace, Love, Happiness, and Joy For God's Universe" enlightens readers why peace is the root of love, happiness, and joy

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Peace, Love, Happiness, and Joy For God's Universe": a wholesome account that talks about a unified leadership that shares views on religion and hope to those who are in need. "Peace, Love, Happiness, and Joy For God's Universe" is the creation of published author Glenn Scott Allistair Simpson, a writer who graduated from Clarkson University with distinction, earning a bachelor's degree in physics and concentration in psychology. He received his master's from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business where he received a fellowship.

Simpson writes, "Glenn foretells of a united world government led by a world leader who becomes envisioned is the Messiah in Judaism, the second coming, or resurrection in Christianity and Islam, and would have a place of reverence in many other religions, and respect among the nonreligious. Within this book, he seeks to establish inner and outer peace, love, happiness, and joy. Utilizing his inspired value system and beliefs, he shares his views on religion, government, domestic and world issues, and suggests help and hope for the least fortunate of individuals. Glenn is seeking the office of the president in 2020."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Simpson's new book shares a beautiful reading experience to the readers as it enables them to realize that peace is required before love and happiness can grow fully.

With this purpose, using the author's inspired value system and beliefs, he tries to build inner and outer peace, love, happiness, and joy.

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing