26.12.2019 19:00:00

Glendale Nissan now offers the 2020 Nissan Versa for interested shoppers

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glendale Nissan has a variety of Nissan vehicles from SUVs like the Murano to Trucks like the Titan. The dealership offers both new and certified pre-owned vehicles to help cover a variety of budgets. To keep Nissan vehicles running, the dealership also has a service center on-site to maintain any Nissan vehicle. Any shopper near the Naperville, Elmhurst, Aurora and all areas near Chicagoland are welcome to check out Glendale Nissan.

The buildup to the 2020 Nissan Versa has ended. Glendale Nissan now houses the 2020 Nissan Versa on its lot. The 2020 Nissan Versa is tech-driven to pave the way into 2020. There are a variety of color options and trim levels available in the Glendale Nissan inventory.

The 2020 Nissan Versa comes with smartphone integration and standard automatic emergency braking. For shoppers who are looking for fuel efficiency, the 2020 Nissan Versa has up to an estimated 40 highway and 32 city miles to the gallon. With smart, versatile storage spaces, the 2020 Nissan Versa features a lower, wider opening for easier access.

Some features available to add on the 2020 Nissan Versa include Follow Me Home Headlights, remote start and Automatic Temperature Control system.

For more information about the 2020 Nissan Versa or to schedule a test drive, contact Glendale Nissan. Interested shoppers can call the dealership at 630-469-6100 or by filling out a contact form the dealership website.

 

SOURCE Glendale Nissan

