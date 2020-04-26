+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
26.04.2020 22:00:00

Glendale Heights dealership offers tire sale to local shoppers

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., April 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glendale Nissan offers Nissan vehicle services and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts at its location in Glendale Heights. The dealership takes care of any basic maintenance and any bigger issues to keep Nissan vehicles running right and drivers on the road.

Until the end of April, Glendale Nissan is offering a tire special. This promotion entails buying three tires and buying the fourth tire for $1. Some limitations and exclusion apply. Check with the service advisors at Glendale Nissan for more details. This offer is not valid with other ongoing offers at Glendale Nissan. The official date this offer ends is April 30, 2020.

Other services done at Glendale Nissan include muffler/exhaust repair, transmission flush, electrical service, tire balance, front end alignment and tire rotation. All repairs and replacements use OEM Nissan parts to ensure they are the right fit and are guaranteed quality.

To take advantage of the tire promotion at Glendale Nissan, contact its service center to set up an appointment. Glendale Nissan is located at 484 E North Ave in Glendale Heights. The hours of service are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The dealership can also be contacted through its website or by calling 630-469-6100.

 

SOURCE Glendale Nissan

