15.08.2019 21:00:00

Glendale Alfa Romeo is Promoting Its Selection of 2018 Alfa Romeo Vehicle Specials

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in the Glendale area are invited by Glendale Alfa Romeo to check out its selection of 2018 Alfa Romeo vehicle specials. 2020 models will soon be hitting the market and right now Glendale Alfa Romeo is offering great deals on its selection of 2018 model year vehicles.

To take advantage of these deals, customers can find current offers on the dealership's website, glendalealfaromeo.com. By hovering over the Specials tab at the top of the site, customers can find the link to 2018 Alfa Romeo Specials, where all of the current offers are listed. The drop-down menu also offers options to view the dealership's 2019 Alfa Romeo Specials and its Current Lease Specials. Currently, there are deals on ten 2018 Alfa Romeo vehicles, including Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio vehicles of multiple trim levels.

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio AWD can be found at Glendale Alfa Romeo with a 25% discount. They start out at $33,480 with a 25% discount and go up from there. Drivers can also get a 25% discount on the 218 Alfa Romeo Giulia, which starts out at $37,680 at Glendale Alfa Romeo. Other notable discounts include the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which currently starts out at $62,543 with a 25% discount and the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, which currently starts out at $64,497 with a 25% discount.

Customers who would like to learn more about these deals should contact the dealership's sales team. The team can be contacted at (818) 500-1750.

 

SOURCE Glendale Alfa Romeo

