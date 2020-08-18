|
Glaukos /Avedro (GKOS) Alert: Investigation into the Glaukos Acquisition of Avedro; Avedro Investors Receiving Glaukos Shares Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) ("Glaukos" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.
In November 2019, Glaukos completed its merger with Avedro, Inc. ("Avedro"). Avedro stockholders received 0.365 shares of Glaukos common stock.
If you received Glaukos common stock in connection with the merger and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.
Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.
