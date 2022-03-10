|
10.03.2022 01:20:00
Glaucoma Research Foundation Announces $1.3 Million in 2022 Research Grants
, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) today announced a total of $1.3 million in annual research grants to support 10 investigators at prominent universities across the US.
GRF is awarding $1 million to the four Catalyst for a Cure principal investigators ($250,000 to each laboratory) to continue their investigations toward restoring vision in glaucoma. GRF one-year Shaffer Grants in the amount of $50,000 each will be awarded to six individual grant recipients to support their research into potential new treatment targets for glaucoma.
"Glaucoma Research Foundation is funding six researchers at prestigious medical research centers with our one-year Shaffer Grants," said Andrew G. Iwach, MD, GRF Board Chair. "In addition, we will continue to fund the four principal investigators engaged in our multi-year Catalyst for a Cure Vision Restoration Initiative. With this diverse research portfolio, we are doing our best to invest in research that brings us closer to our goal of finding a cure for glaucoma and restoring vision, while at the same time developing better solutions for glaucoma patients today."
Catalyst for a Cure Research Collaboration
"The Catalyst for a Cure team continues to make excellent progress in their collaborative research," said Thomas M. Brunner, GRF President and CEO. "Their efforts are our best hope for a cure for glaucoma." he said. The four Catalyst for a Cure principal investigators are Xin Duan, PhD, University of California, San Francisco; Yang Hu, MD, PhD, Stanford University School of Medicine; Anna La Torre, PhD, University of California, Davis; and Derek Welsbie, MD, PhD, Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego.
The 2022 Shaffer Grants for Innovative Glaucoma Research
Following is a summary of Shaffer Research Grant projects Glaucoma Research Foundation is funding at $50,000 each:
Kun-Che Chang, PhD
University of Pittsburgh
A New Therapeutic Gene for RGC Survival and Axon Regeneration in Glaucoma
M. Elizabeth Fini, PhD
Tufts University
Mechanisms of Steroid-Induced Ocular Hypertension
Sidney Kuo, PhD
University of Minnesota
Early Structural Changes to Müller Glial Cells in Glaucoma
Myoungsup Sim, PhD
Duke University
Primary Cilia-mediated Nitric Oxide Production in Schlemm's Canal Cells
Brian Soetikno, MD, PhD
Stanford University
Visible Light OCT for Glaucoma
Qing Wang, MD, PhD
Columbia University
Novel Tools to Identify and Target Astrocytic Subtypes to Treat Glaucoma
More information about each research project.
About Glaucoma Research Foundation.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glaucoma-research-foundation-announces-1-3-million-in-2022-research-grants-301499614.html
SOURCE Glaucoma Research Foundation
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV
Die Märkte sind weiterhin sehr volatil und werden dominiert von den Nachrichten rund um die Ereignisse in der Ukraine. Ein Grund dafür ist unter anderem, dass sich die Hoffnungen auf gute Verhandlungsergebnisse zwischen Russland und der Ukraine bisher nicht erfüllt haben. Die Handelswoche startete gestern mit roten Zahlen im SMI und im DAX. Das lag unter anderem am eventuell drohenden Ölembargo, welches im Moment diskutiert wird. Im aktuellen Marktumfeld sind sichere Anlagen sehr gefragt. So entwickelte sich der Goldpreis erstmalig seit Sommer 2020 wieder auf 2000 Dollar. Der Schweizer Franken gilt als sicherer Hafen, und so wurde erstmals seit Aufhebung der Euro Mindestkursgrenze die Parität erreicht. Welche Assetklassen demnächst ebenfalls auf ein historisches Niveau fallen beziehungsweise steigen könnten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
|Typ
|Stop-Loss
|Hebel
|Symbol
|Short
|11’937.09
|18.03
|MSSMUU
|Short
|12’249.59
|12.05
|LSSMQU
|Short
|12’652.68
|8.42
|ISSM0U
|SMI-Kurs: 11’476.55
|09.03.2022 17:30:00
|Long
|10’631.18
|12.18
|S1AMIU
|Long
|10’247.20
|8.67
|OSSMLU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Annäherung in Ukraine-Krise: Wall Street beendet Handel mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt befanden sich am Mittwoch im Höhenflug. Auch die US-Indizes erholten sich zur Wochenmitte deutlich. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte leichter.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}