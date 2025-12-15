Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.12.2025 04:35:32

Glass Lewis And ISS Align In Support Of ZIM Board Nominees

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
15.77 EUR -7.24%
(RTTNews) - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) announced that independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders vote only for all eight of ZIM's director nominees and against all three dissident nominees at the Company's Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 26, 2025.

The recommendation follows an earlier endorsement from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), which also advised shareholders to support ZIM's full slate of nominees and reject the dissident candidates. With both major proxy advisors aligned, the contest has now been independently reviewed and concluded in favor of ZIM's current Board.

According to the Company, these recommendations reinforce confidence that the existing Board is the right team to oversee ZIM's ongoing strategic review and guide the business forward.