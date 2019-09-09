Glammistry Festival officially launches in China, facilitating Singapore brands easy access to China market

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinofy-led Glammistry Festival Project is an O2O (online-to-offline) brand tour that incorporates cross-border social e-commerce and retail-tainment experiential events in China. The unique initiative from Singapore will help local brands and companies from beauty, health to lifestyle sectors, to launch their brands into China and acquire Chinese consumers in a much reduced timeframe and costs.

"We are very privileged to obtain such strong support from both the Singapore and the Chinese governments for the Glammistry Festival. With the official launch of this O2O project, it will definitely strengthen our trade and cultural exchange with China. Kicking off in Chengdu and ending in Chongqing, the project will be held in 5 cities over 15 months till 2021. We plan to bring in 20 curated Singapore brands and companies only; but due to very positive response since launching the project, there are limited slots available for brands by now. We will introduce trusted and quality products to China in a fun, experiential and interactive way that will mesmerize Chinese consumers in this unique brand-tour experience," said Kawee Chong, CEO and Co-founder of Kinofy.

During the festival, Chinese consumers could immerse themselves in a social media friendly ambience through fun and entertaining activities. Chinese consumers could scan QR codes on-site to follow and purchase products directly at the spotlighted brand's cross border WeChat e-stores.

Singapore brands and companies can now build their loyalty and continue sales journey with Chinese consumers, by mounting their own marketing campaign, and adopting various social selling tools available on Kinofy social commerce platform. This platform also streamlines the go-to-China modus operandi with end-to-end solutions, from business advisory, product registration, logistics and warehousing; to remittance / conversion payment in RMB back to Singapore in SGD. Furthermore, Singapore brands and companies can sell directly to Chinese consumers through Kinofy 8-step solution, without the need to register a Chinese local entity.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by Kinofy and its event organizing partner Mactus at the 20th Singapore-Sichuan Trade and Investment Committee (SSTIC) on September 4th in Singapore to officially seal the partnership for the project, under the witness of Mr Ng Chee Meng, Minister in Prime Minister's Office, and Mr Li Yunze, Sichuan Vice Governor. Enterprise Singapore, the national government agency championing enterprise development, saw the synergy between Kinofy and Mactus and brought both parties together. The agency also connected both companies with in-market partners and Singapore brands for the project.

About Kinofy Pte Ltd

Kinofy, is a cross-border social commerce solution provider that helps businesses to reduce their go-to-China infrastructure and OPEX costs. Using a suite of solutions that enable a speedy entry into the Chinese market, Kinofy ensures scalability and sustainability growth for foreign businesses. Through Kinofy's 8-step program, we streamlines the go-to-China modus operandi from business advisory, product registration, logistics and warehousing; to payment conversion and remittance. More information can be found on www.kinofy.com.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190906/2572142-1

SOURCE Kinofy