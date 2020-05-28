Gladiator Technologies Signs Navicom Synergies for Distribution in India

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gladiator Technologies is pleased to announce expansion of its international sales representative network and has recently signed Navicom Synergies Pvt. Ltd. as an exclusive distributor of Gladiator MEMS inertial products throughout India. Located in Delhi, Navicom has a technically experienced staff with an extensive background in technical sales to commercial, government and defense customers.

Navicom Synergies will represent and distribute Gladiator Technologies MEMS inertial products including Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs), Gyroscopes, Accelerometers and GPS Aided Inertial Navigation Systems. Featuring very low noise inertial sensors combined with VELOX™ high speed processing offering the best data rates and shortest message timing in its class, Gladiator products are used in a wide variety of applications requiring precision measurement in industries including defense, transportation, marine, automotive, and industrial.

"Gladiator Technologies is the leader in rugged low noise, high speed MEMS inertial systems and we're continuing to expand our global distribution network to further support customers in the growing market of India," stated Eric Yates, Director of New Business Development, "Navicom has a strong background in the market and extensive technical knowledge of inertial applications that will benefit from our comprehensive product line. We're very pleased to add them to our technically proficient distribution network."

Navicom Synergies, a woman-owned small business, was formed to service highly technical sales markets including advanced technical applications requiring inertial technology. The company has prioritized building a staff of application experts who have a background in the technology, strong customer relationships within this market and are experienced in contracting with government and commercial entities.

"Gladiator Technologies has a high-performance product line that will be well received by our customer base," commented Pooja Upadhyay, Managing Director of Navicom Synergies. "There is a real demand for low noise Inertial Measurement Units, Gyroscopes, Accelerometers and GNSS aided Inertial Navigation Systems. India is a huge market with inertial business poised for significant growth over the next 5 years. Our partnering with Gladiator Technologies will be a strategic leap for us powering growth in the years to come".

Customers in India can make product inquiries through the factory https://gladiatortechnologies.com/contact/ or directly to Navicom Synergies through the Gladiator Technologies web-page: https://gladiatortechnologies.com/international-customers/.

ABOUT GLADIATOR TECHNOLOGIES

Gladiator Technologies designs and manufactures low noise, high speed MEMS Inertial Sensors and Systems. With over 15 years in business and decades of industry experience, the Gladiator team has extensive expertise in supplying commercial and defense programs with SWaP-C systems designed for challenging applications.

SOURCE Gladiator Technologies