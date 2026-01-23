Glacier Bancorp Aktie 942002 / US37637Q1058
23.01.2026 01:24:33
Glacier Bancorp Inc. Q4 Sales Increase
(RTTNews) - Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) reported a profit for fourth quarter of $63.77 million
The company's bottom line totaled $63.77 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $61.75 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 25.5% to $372.75 million from $297.03 million last year.
Glacier Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $63.77 Mln. vs. $61.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $372.75 Mln vs. $297.03 Mln last year.