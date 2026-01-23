Glacier Bancorp Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) reported a profit for fourth quarter of $63.77 million

The company's bottom line totaled $63.77 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $61.75 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.5% to $372.75 million from $297.03 million last year.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

