05.12.2019 14:45:00

Giving Tuesday Brings $1.065 Million to Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The national, grassroots initiative #GivingTuesday was created in 2012 to encourage charitable giving at the beginning of the holiday season. Since then, billions of dollars have been given online to nonprofit organizations in the United States as part of #GivingTuesday.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 3,963 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu. (PRNewsfoto/Cedarville University)

Yesterday at Cedarville University, 329 donors contributed $1,065,866 to the university through its #GivingTuesday campaign. In 2018, Cedarville raised $150,000 from 221 donors.

The university celebrated this day of giving with its first-ever Christmas tree lighting ceremony, held at the Stevens Student Center Lakeside Plaza. Hundreds of faculty, staff, students and friends of the university participated in the holiday festivities.

"The Lord was gracious to us on #GivingTuesday, as generous supporters invested in our students and our mission," said Dr. Thomas White, president of Cedarville University. "Our goal was $150,000, but thanks to people who believe in the work we are doing at Cedarville, we exceeded this goal by more than 700%. We are so thankful to our partners in ministry, and we give all the glory to God for his continued blessings upon us."

The new Christmas lighting tradition featured a 32-foot "giving tree," with ornaments that displayed names of individuals who gave to the university on #GivingTuesday as well as more than 15,000 white lights.

"The tree lighting ceremony is about people coming together to celebrate a commitment to Cedarville University," said Rick Melson, vice president for advancement. "The blue and silver ornaments represent financial partners who made a gift, and the gold ornaments represent the doubling impact of a $55,000 matching gift from generous donors. The tree itself is a visible demonstration of the generosity of faculty, staff, students, alumni, parents, and friends who love and support Cedarville University's mission. It is also a poignant reminder of the greatest Gift – Jesus Christ – whose birth we celebrate at this Christmas season."

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings and high student engagement ranking. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/giving-tuesday-brings-1-065-million-to-cedarville-university-300970007.html

SOURCE Cedarville University

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölpreise im Vorfeld der OPEC-Sitzung deutlich gestiegen
13:00
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss
10:06
Vontobel: derimail - (Barrier) Reverse Convertibles auf Indizes mit physischer ETF Lieferung
10:03
Weekly-Hits: Ausblick 2020 & SMIM
09:09
Es wird deutlich volatiler
03.12.19
JB Foundation Contribution Tracker Certificate auf den ESG Basket
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhöht das Volumen zum Bond-Rückkaufprogramm
Wall Street-Experte: Der Bullenmarkt ist noch nicht am Ende
Maas kündigt Anti-Huawei-Gesetz an
Mögliche Annäherung im Handelsstreit stützt: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Wall Street-Handel endet grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Julius Bär-Aktie legt trotzdem zu: Zürcher Obergericht entscheidet im Streit um DDR-Vermögen nun gegen Julius Bär
Coca-Cola, Apple & Co: Auf diese Aktien setzen die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Credit Suisse bullish: Dieses Weltraum-Unternehmen ist äusserst vielversprechend
S+B-Aktie hebt ab: SIX nimmt Handel mit Schmolz + Bickenbach nach GV wieder auf
ABB-Aktien im Zuge von Abspaltungsfantasien rege gesucht
Paket von Flughafen Zürich-Aktien wurde zu 167,00 Franken je Stück verkauft - Aktie klar tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX zurückhaltend -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel
Angesichts der freundlicheren Töne im US-chinesischen Handelsstreit verbucht der heimische Aktienmarkt Zuwächse. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich unentschlossen. Am Donnerstag ging es an den Handelsplätzen in Fernost bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;