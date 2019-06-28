Givex Acquires Owen Business Systems - Leading Point of Sale (POS) Company Adds Owen's eStream POS XDB to Its Retail POS Offering

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Givex, the cloud-based customer engagement solution that helps to streamline business operations from end-to-end, recently announced its acquisition of Owen Business Systems, the Canadian provider of retail and hospitality POS solutions.

For over 50 years, Owen Business Systems has specialized in servicing the hospitality and retail industries, providing restaurant, grocery, hotel and clothing retail businesses with POS solutions that meet their needs. eStream POS XDB is their Retail POS system, the culmination of many years working with and supporting retail brands. eStream POS XDB is known for easy data maintenance, accurate financial reporting as well as intuitive, speedy and secure checkouts. As part of the transition, eStream POS XDB will be integrated into Givex's Retail POS solution to enhance functionality for Givex clients in fashion, grocery and other retail verticals.

For clients of Owen Business Systems, service and support will remain unchanged but they will gain access to the Givex ecosystem of products, from gift cards and loyalty promotions to ordering kiosks and kitchen management systems, all soon to be integrated with eStream POS XDB.

"Both Givex and Owen Business Systems are dedicated to providing clients with solutions that safeguard their investment of time and money, growing as their business does," says Don Gray, CEO of Givex. "I look forward to integrating our technology platforms and wowing our retail partners with the strength of the combined Givex solution."

"We pride ourselves on taking the time to fully understand the needs of the clients we work with and developing the best solution for them," says Keith Owen, President, Owen Business Systems. "Joining Givex provides us with a greater portfolio of products and development resources to create even more client successes."

For more information about Givex, visit http://www.givex.com.

About Givex®

Givex is a global cloud-based operations management solution designed to streamline business efficiencies and generate valuable and actionable customer data. Since its founding in 1999, Givex has provided operational intelligence across a wide of variety of industries, from restaurant and retail to hospitality and the service sector, offering a fully integrated suite of customizable products, including gift cards, loyalty, point-of-sale (POS) systems, tableside ordering and analytics. Givex's Uptix™ ticketing solution transforms traditional sports or event tickets into a mobile interactive platform, providing event managers with new insights into their customer base and the ability to elevate the fan experience. With more than 16 billion transactions conducted across more than 55 countries, Givex is at the forefront of how brands will compete for customers now and in the future. For more information about Givex please visit http://www.givex.com/.

SOURCE Givex