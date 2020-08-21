Givens Law Group Partners Named to 27th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Givens Law Group is a family law firm in more ways than one. The Tier 1 "Best Law Firms" rated Tampa practice is exclusively focused on all areas of marital and family law, and is led by a Father-Son legal team who treat clients like family.

In addition to their family-focused approach, Givens Law Group Partners Stann Givens and Chris Givens have been widely recognized for their professional success. The Father-Son team has accumulated numerous honors over their years together– including yet another selection to the annual list of The Best Lawyers in America®.

As an attorney rating system based entirely on peer review, Best Lawyers is viewed as a pinnacle achievement for legal practitioners. Attorneys who make the final cut do so because they've earned the respect and esteem of colleagues who have seen their work in action and can be trusted to vote for attorneys who have truly demonstrated what it means to be among the nation's best.

In total, less than 5 percent of all practicing lawyers nationwide are named to The Best Lawyers in America.

As tried-and-true Family Lawyers, Stann Givens and Chris Givens have proven themselves capable of guiding individuals, parents, children, and families through the toughest of life experiences. Their talent and passion for helping people navigate difficult legal proceedings have earned them both a litany of professional recognitions.

Stann Givens – Givens Law Group Founding Partner Stann Givens has been recognized by Best Lawyers every year since 1999. Backed by over 40 years of experience, Givens has helped thousands of clients in complex cases of divorce, alimony, asset division, and family law, and routinely represents high-profile clients such as professional athletes, corporate executives, and celebrities. He is one of just a small percentage of attorneys to be Board Certified in Marital and Family Law by the Florida Bar, and is a former President of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

– Givens Law Group Founding Partner Stann Givens has been recognized by every year since 1999. Backed by over 40 years of experience, Givens has helped thousands of clients in complex cases of divorce, alimony, asset division, and family law, and routinely represents high-profile clients such as professional athletes, corporate executives, and celebrities. He is one of just a small percentage of attorneys to be Board Certified in Marital and Family Law by the Florida Bar, and is a former President of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Chris Givens – Partner Chris Givens was selected to The Best Lawyers in America for the second consecutive year for his work in Collaborative Law and Family Law. Chris has been widely recognized by his peers, having been named to the Florida Super Lawyers Rising Stars list from 2013 to 2017, the Florida Super Lawyers list since 2019, and the Nation's Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. Chris is Co-Author of the Alimony chapter in the Florida Bar's book on dissolution of marriage, as well as the Child Support Modification chapter for the Bar's post-decree modifications book.

Givens Law Group is a nationally recognized divorce and family law firm serving individuals and families across Tampa and South Florida. Rated among the nation's Tier 1 "Best Law Firms" in Family Law by U.S. News, the firm's has helped thousands of clients successfully resolve all types or marital and family law cases. For more information, visit: www.tampafamilylaw.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/givens-law-group-partners-named-to-27th-edition-of-the-best-lawyers-in-america-301116068.html

SOURCE Givens Law Group