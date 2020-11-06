SMI 10’306 0.2%  SPI 12’826 0.2%  Dow 28’390 2.0%  DAX 12’568 2.0%  Euro 1.0699 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’216 1.7%  Gold 1’949 2.4%  Dollar 0.9047 0.0%  Öl 40.7 -1.2% 

06.11.2020 01:35:00

Givens Law Group Earns Tampa Metro Tier 1 Ranking in 2021 "Best Law Firms" List

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Givens Law Group has been named to the 2021 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" – one of the legal industry's highest accolades.

Best Law Firms 2021

Published annually, "Best Law Firms" recognizes top-rated legal practices across the country that have exemplified expertise in their areas of law while earning the respect and esteem of peers.

As in years past, Givens Law Group earned Best Lawyers' highest ranking as a Tampa Metropolitan Tier 1 Family Law firm.

A Peer-Endorsed Family Law Practice
A Tier 1 "Best Law Firms" ranking is a prestigious honor that speaks volumes about the respect law firms and lawyers have cultivated among their peers.

To earn inclusion, firms must have at least one attorney recognized in the current year's edition of The Best Lawyers in America (both Partners Stann W. Givens and Chris Givens were selected to the 2021 Best Lawyers list).

Qualifying firms also must earn top marks in evaluations that take into account professional references, client testimonials, and survey scores from fellow leading lawyers who weigh in on a firm's:

  • Expertise in their area of practice
  • Civility and professionalism
  • Cost-efficiency
  • Likelihood of referrals

Best Lawyers tabulates data from evaluations and peer-review surveys to rank the highest scoring firms into three tiers. Firms ranked in the Tier 1 category are held in the highest regard by practicing lawyers.

Family Helping Families
Givens Law Group is a Tampa-based marital and family law firm comprised of Father-Son legal team Stann W. Givens, a Florida Bar Board-Certified Family Law Specialist, and Chris Givens.

Together, the two award-winning attorneys have helped thousands of individuals and families navigate complex cases involving divorce, child custody, property division, and other matters of family law. The firm's continued selection among the "Best Law Firms" is a testament to the many successful outcomes it has secured for clients across South Florida.

For more information about Givens Law Group, visit: www.tampafamilylaw.com.

 

Givens Law Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/givens-law-group-earns-tampa-metro-tier-1-ranking-in-2021-best-law-firms-list-301167631.html

SOURCE Givens Law Group

