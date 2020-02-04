Giveffect Inc. Powers Nation's Largest Food Bank

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest food bank in America, Houston Food Bank, has selected Giveffect as its all-in-one software provider. Giveffect will now proudly serve as HFB's CRM/Database Software, Volunteer Management Software, Email Marketing System, Events and Fundraising System (including peer-to-peer, corporate fundraising, ticketed events and more), Text-to-Give and Card Reader Functionality - just to name a few.

"When we started Giveffect six years ago, our goal was to build the best all-in-one comprehensive software exclusively for nonprofits. To that end, we are thrilled to welcome Houston Food Bank to the Giveffect family of clients. As the largest food bank in America, Houston Food Bank's confidence in our software is a testament to the commitment our company has to being best in product and service. We are deeply honored to see Feeding America members of all sizes switching to Giveffect," said Anisa Mirza, Chief Executive Officer. Giveffect, Inc.

Trailblazing Food Banks Choose Giveffect:

"The Houston Food Bank is so pleased to be working with Giveffect to bring all our supporters into one database. We are particularly thrilled to be able to offer self-service functionality to many of our supporters who will be able to print records of their volunteer history or retrieve donation information for tax returns. Having donor and volunteer history in the same database will give us an unprecedented understanding of the needs and interests of our constituents and we are excited to use that information to better communicate the impact they make on our mission," said Amy R. Ragan, Chief Development Officer, Houston Food Bank.

About Houston Food Bank

Houston Food Bank's mission is to provide food for better lives. Last year, we provided access to 104 million nutritious meals in 18 counties in southeast Texas through our 1,500 community partners which include food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers, and schools. We have a strong focus on healthy foods and fresh produce. In addition to distributing food, we provide services and connections to programs that address the root causes of hunger and are aimed at helping families achieve long-term stability, including nutrition education, job training, health management, and help with securing state-funded assistance. We are a resource for individuals and families in times of hardship. We are a solution to food waste, working with grocery stores and growers to rescue food before it reaches landfills. In collaboration with our community, we advocate for policy change and promote dialogue on ways to increase access to food and to improve the lives of those we serve. Houston Food Bank works alongside our partner food banks in Montgomery County, Galveston Country, and Brazos Valley. Houston Food Bank is a certified member of Feeding America, the nation's food bank network, with a four-star rating from Charity Navigator.

About Giveffect Inc.

Giveffect Inc. is the leading all-in-one nonprofit software provider. With offices across San Francisco, Atlanta and New York City, Giveffect enables nonprofits to save over 30 hours a month on manual data entry. At Giveffect, we believe you are what you measure. While tracking and interpreting data on constituents, donors and volunteers is a core pillar of nonprofit development teams, this task is challenging with fragmented systems. With Giveffect's 10 system All-In-One Nonprofit Software, you get a 360° view on all data points.

To learn more and schedule a demonstration, visit www.giveffect.com.

For press inquiries, email media@giveffect.com.

