Gitple, Korea's Leading Chatbot Service, Enters Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gitple, a company specializing in chatbot and live chat customer helpdesk solutions popular in Korea, has entered the Singapore market. Based in part on a client list of major conglomerates, such as Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Korea Transportation Safety Authority, and SK E&S, Gitple has recorded consistent and continuous growth.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, customer service solutions using chatbots are also becoming more widespread in line with the increased availability of non-face-to-face online services in the areas of culture, finance, and shopping. According to Technavio, a global research firm, the global chatbot market has grown an average of 35% annually due to increased demand and the introduction of chatbots into various fields. This trend is expected to further accelerate in the future.

In this context, Gitple Chat provides valued services to companies having difficulty building non-face-to-face systems. Gitple Chat can help them easily create chatbots tailored to their specific brand needs. These services include:

- A bot builder for easy chatbot creation by non-developers.

- Integration of free custom designs and brand concepts into chatbot configuration.

- Chatbot linkage to various customer service chat channels such as KakaoTalk, Line, homepage, apps, etc.

- The operation of FAQ bot scenarios and organization-specific, operations live chat helpdesk that can be run separately for different brands and sites, yet collectively managed with a single Gitple Chat plan.

The advantage of these feather chatbots is that people in companies large and small can easily design and create their own chatbots. In the current Covid 19 pandemic era, it's expected that Gitple Chat will be warmly welcomed by Singaporean companies and consumers struggling to find adequate, non-face-to-face, live chat customer helpdesk solutions.

More information about Gitple chat is available at https://gitple.io/en.

