+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
22.09.2019 18:00:00

Giraffe Design Build transforms home and career through unique design-build apprenticeship in Ann Arbor, Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A tiny bungalow in Ann Arbor's Waterhill neighborhood was the site of reinvention by owners Joel and Patricia Ferrer Beals from the very foundation up. Their vision was to transform the dated and constrained footprint into a bold, modern, and spacious family home that still fit the context of the Water Hill neighborhood.

The project came at a time of personal reinvention for Joel, who seized the opportunity to transform his design career. Professionally a medical illustrator, then creative director, Joel started his design studies in architecture and maintained his enthusiasm for the built environment.

"I can't imagine a better architectural apprenticeship than the opportunity to design and build my own project from the ground up … literally with my own two hands," reflects Joel.

The unusual situation was embraced by Giraffe Design Build's Martin Clarke, who recognized a kindred spirit in appreciation of excellent design. "Joel has incredible raw design talent, and we welcomed the addition of his inspired designs into the Giraffe portfolio and as part of the Giraffe design team. Giraffe endeavors to build inspired designs that connect meaningfully with people. Joel and Patricia's house does just that."

Patricia, herself a Medical & Scientific Illustrator with an M.F.A who teaches at the University of Michigan School of Art and Design (Stamps School of Art) worked in lockstep with husband Joel and Giraffe designer Steven Varnum to co-create the unique, dramatic design that embraces three levels of living where inside and outside spaces graciously blend together.

This inspired design is now on tour Saturday and Sunday, Sept 21 & 22 from 11am - 5pm.

SOURCE Giraffe Design Build

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.09.19
Saudi-Arabien kaschiert Probleme zu Hause
20.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
20.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz-Chance mit «Lock-in-Feature»
20.09.19
SMI - Optimisten übernehmen das Ruder
20.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Fallender Trendkanal klar intakt / Adecco – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 38: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tim Draper prophezeit einen Bitcoinkurs von über 250'000 US-Dollar
KW 38: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken ab
Überlebenskampf von Thomas Cook spitzt sich zu
Bitcoin zum Schleuderpreis: Hier erhielt man Coins für nur 8'000 Dollar je Münze
Huawei erfindet das Smartphone neu, enthüllt bahnbrechende HUAWEI Mate 30-Serie
Investor rät von Technologiewerten wie Apple ab: Korrektur ist "unvermeidlich"
JPMorgan-Experte: Ab diesem Preis bereiten die Ölpreise dem Aktienmarkt Schwierigkeiten
Angriff auf saudische Ölförderanlagen: Möglicher Wendepunkt auch für den Aktienmarkt?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX verabschieden sich kaum bewegt ins Wochenende. An den US-Börsen herrscht vor dem Wochenende leichter Optimismus. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickelten sich am Freitag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB