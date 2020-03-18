18.03.2020 02:00:00

GIOSTAR Mexico Inaugurates Brand New Premium Facilities in Cancun Riviera

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leader stem cell research center has opened a new clinic in Mexico.

The Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research (GIOSTAR) brings the most personalized stem cell therapy to patients all over the world, improving their quality of life. Thanks to it's great success GIOSTAR Mexico has expanded and opened a new premium facilities in the Cancun Riviera.

The grand opening took place on March 13th at ARIA, located in Playacar, an exclusive private neighborhood. Local and international guests arrived since 4:00 PM to celebrate this magnificent event.

Dr. Anand Srivastava, Chairman and Co-Founder of GIOSTAR attended the event. He expressed: "It is very important to establish and emotional connection between the patient and regenerative medicine. The Cancun Riviera is the perfect destination to receive stem cell therapy, considering that it is a calm and suitable place to receive the most effective treatment."

At 5:00 PM, with the help of the Secretary of Tourism of Quintana Roo, Mexico, the official inauguration took place with a traditional ribbon cut, where the press and attendees cheered on the joy of this accomplishment.

The participants that attended these event had a chance to take a tour around the clinic to show how the combination of high end technology and relaxing atmosphere creates the perfect environment for a top class clinic.

 

SOURCE GIOSTAR Mexico

