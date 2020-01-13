+++ Jetzt in Aktien, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren und dabei von hohem Einzahlungsbonus profitieren +++ -w-
13.01.2020 16:33:00

Ginkgo Bioworks CEO to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks, the organism company, today announced that Jason Kelly, Ginkgo Bioworks CEO and co-founder, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9:30 AM Pacific Time at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, room Elizabethan D.

About Ginkgo Bioworks
Headquartered in Boston, Ginkgo Bioworks uses the most advanced technology on the planet – biology – to grow products instead of manufacturing them. The company's technology platform is bringing biotechnology into consumer goods markets, enabling fragrance, cosmetic, nutrition, food, agriculture and pharmaceuticals to make better products. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com.

Contacts

Media:
Bateman Group
Jordyn Lee, 347-382-9732
ginkgobioworks@bateman-group.com 

Investors:
Argot Partners
Maeve Conneighton, 212-600-1902
maeve@argotpartners.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-ceo-to-present-at-the-38th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-300985730.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:47
Gewinnmitnahmen bei Gold
14:00
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
13:34
Auf einer Buckelpiste
09:13
Vontobel: derimail - 200% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
08:45
SMI tritt auf der Stelle
09.01.20
Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible with Lock-in auf Oelaktien
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
09.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Iran-Krise: Bei diesem Szenario gäbe es für den Ölpreis kein Halten mehr
SPD fällt in Wahlumfragen weiter zurück
Coca-Cola dementiert Gerüchte: Kein Interesse an Cannabis-Markt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Top-Ten bei Shortsellern: Die SIX-Aktien, die am häufigsten leerverkauft werden
Wall Street fester -- SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Rally der Tesla-Aktie: Shortseller geraten unter die Räder
Zur Rose verstärkt Unternehmensleitung mit Bernd Gschaider - Aktie legt zu
ObsEva-Aktie springt an: ObsEva erteilt Yuyuan Lizenz zur Entwicklung von Nolasiban in China
Roche, Novartis & Co.: Böses Omen für den europäischen Pharmasektor?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street fester -- SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zum Wochenstart um seinen Schlusskurs von Freitag. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert derweil auf rotem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag freundlich. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;