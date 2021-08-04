Gilly Vending Awarded Contract by Minneapolis Airport Commission to Provide the Next-Generation of Healthy Food Automated Self-Serve Kiosks

MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilly Vending, Inc. today announced that it has been awarded the "Fresh Batch" vending contract for the Minneapolis / St Paul International Airport (MSP), and will soon be rolling out intelligent vending machines to meet the 24/ 7 demands of millions of health-conscious travelers while at America's 17th largest airport.

Gilly will ensure travelers will be able to enjoy quality gourmet healthy and sustainably sourced Grab & Go meals around the clock from self-serve smart coolers.

"We are thrilled to be awarded this contract by the Minneapolis Airport Commission (MAC) and look forward to bringing our advanced technological capabilities and unique concepts to Minneapolis" says Gilly Vending CEO Gilda Rosenberg.

"Strong market growth in on-demand smart technologies for our automated kiosks has enabled us to continue to expand geographically, while delivering a quality enhanced customer experience" continued Rosenberg.

Gilly's newest line of UV Light equipped vending machines, unmanned micro markets and mobile app food lockers feature the latest in artificial intelligence and robotics, combined with cutting-edge real time inventory systems that can manage routes more effectively while optimizing performance at thousands of their high traffic locations across the nation.

Once installed throughout the airport, the kiosks will feature gourmet options, including unique seasonal salads made fresh daily by Farmer's Fridge, hand-made sandwiches & wraps, ready hot meals, and also specialty coffees by illy machines. "Our ability to deliver consistent value and sustainable growth gives us the confidence to move more effectively into the second half of 2021 and beyond" Rosenberg adds.

About Gilly Vending Inc.

Gilly Vending is the largest independently owned vending & micro market company in the United States operating over thirty thousand state-of-the-art machines annually serving millions of consumers at Airports, Colleges, Hospitals, Maritime Ports and Military Installations across 46 States with a proven history of award-winning automated snack, beverage and food solutions for prestigious clients from coast-to-coast.

Gilly Vending specializes in conceptualizing and crafting automated solutions, building teams and implementing supply chain strategies- both internally and externally that are individually customized for each client. The company excels in driving stakeholder's profitability while charismatically fostering strong partnerships. Gilly is nationally certified MBE/WBE & ACDBE by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

For more information, follow Gilly Vending on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact: Mary Diorio, 305-924-8058, 315875@email4pr.com

Website: www.gillyvending.com

Phone: 305-924-8058

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gilly-vending-awarded-contract-by-minneapolis-airport-commission-to-provide-the-next-generation-of-healthy-food-automated-self-serve-kiosks-301347944.html

SOURCE Gilly Vending Inc.