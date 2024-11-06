Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’848 -0.2%  SPI 15’776 -0.2%  Dow 43’730 3.6%  DAX 19’039 -1.1%  Euro 0.9400 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’801 -1.4%  Gold 2’659 -3.1%  Bitcoin 66’421 11.0%  Dollar 0.8761 1.5%  Öl 75.1 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204ABB1222171UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Kuros32581411Logitech2575132Adecco1213860Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Accelleron Industries116936091Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Ausblick: Koenig & Bauer stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: Nordex stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Trump erlärt sich zum Sieger - Novo Nordisk bestätigt Prognosen, Analysten sehen das alte Hoch als Ziel
Ausblick: LANXESS gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: Rheinmetall stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Gilead Sciences Aktie [Valor: 935700 / ISIN: US3755581036]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.11.2024 00:22:37

Gilead Sciences Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

Gilead Sciences
74.85 CHF 2.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.253 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $2.180 billion, or $1.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $7.545 billion from $7.051 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.253 Bln. vs. $2.180 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.545 Bln vs. $7.051 Bln last year.

Nachrichten zu Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten