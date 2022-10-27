|
28.10.2022 00:17:39
Gilead Sciences Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $1.79 billion, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $2.59 billion, or $2.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.39 billion or $1.90 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $7.04 billion from $7.42 billion last year.
Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $1.79 Bln. vs. $2.59 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.42 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.43 -Revenue (Q3): $7.04 Bln vs. $7.42 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.95 - $7.15
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Gilead Sciences Inc.
|
04:00
|Gilead Sciences (GILD) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
26.10.22
|Ausblick: Gilead Sciences stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)