Gilead Sciences Announces Launch of Asia Pacific ALL4LIVER Grant 2021

– Biennial Grant Program Supports Community Projects Focused on Improving Education About Liver Health in Singapore and 10 Other Countries and Territories–



– Inaugural Cycle of the Grant will Focus on Hepatitis B Awareness Initiatives –

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilead Sciences, Inc. today announced the launch of the 2021 Gilead Asia Pacific ALL4LIVER Grant, a new grant program to support local communities in strengthening liver disease education efforts across Asia Pacific. This biennial grant will support community-led projects that can help improve liver health for people living in the region. The focus of 2021's grant program is on chronic hepatitis B under the theme, "Empowerment Through Education".

"Liver health and particularly, viral hepatitis, remains a public health threat affecting millions of people across the Asia Pacific region. Awareness of chronic hepatitis B and actions that can be taken to improve health remain low in many communities most impacted by the disease. Through this new grant program, we look forward to supporting innovative projects that can propel regional efforts to make viral hepatitis elimination a reality," said Alex Kalomparis, Vice President of Public Affairs, International, Gilead Sciences.

While communities around the world continue to address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gilead and its partners remain focused on efforts to support the World Health Organization's 2030 goal of eliminating global viral hepatitis. Hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide[1]. Asia continues to carry a significant burden of these diseases with 178 million infections[2].

The ALL4LIVER Grant, which will run every two years, aims to empower organizations that can help bring liver health, in particular viral hepatitis, to the forefront of public health initiatives and address the unmet needs in the region. The program was inspired by a regional study, conducted by Gilead, which found critical gaps in the public awareness and attitudes towards viral hepatitis.

The 2021 ALL4LIVER Grant cycle is open to community groups in 11 countries/territories in Asia Pacific: Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. This year's version of the grant seeks to support projects in hepatitis B with a focus on strengthening peer support, improving awareness and health literacy, and the development of digital platforms or innovative tools for education.

Non-governmental or advocacy organizations can find out more about their eligibility and how to apply for the Asia Pacific 2021 ALL4LIVER Grant at www.gileadall4liver.com. Applications are open till 31 October 2021, 11:59pm GMT+8.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

