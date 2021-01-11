Gilead holds 25.54% of Galapagos shares

Mechelen, Belgium; 11 January 2021; 22.01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from Gilead Sciences, Inc.



Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 6 January 2021 from Gilead Sciences, Inc., who notified a change in the chain of intermediary companies through which Gilead holds its shares in Galapagos. The change in the chain of intermediary companies is the result of an internal reorganization as a result of which Gilead holds its shares in Galapagos as of 31 December 2020 through its direct subsidiary Gilead Biopharmaceutics US, LLC, which through Gilead Sciences Ireland UC controls Gilead Therapeutics A1 Unlimited Company, which in turn holds 16,707,477 of Galapagos' voting rights, consisting of 16,707,477 shares (unchanged). Those 16,707,477 shares represent 25.54% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 65,411,767 shares.



The full transparency notification is available on the Galapagos website.

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.









