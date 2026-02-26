Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.02.2026 15:17:29

Gildan Activewear Sees Strong Growth In FY26; Boosts Dividend 10%; Shares Down 5.4% - Update

Gildan Activewear
56.00 EUR -6.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, basic apparel maker Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL, GIL.TO) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, excluding HanesBrands Australia, which is in a formal sale process.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $4.20 to $4.40 per share on revenues from continuing operations between $6.0 billion to $6.2 billion, including the contribution of HanesBrands for the full year.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects net sales from continuing operations to be approximately $1.15 billion.

On Wednesday, the company's Board of Directors approved a 10 percent higher quarterly dividend and has declared a cash dividend of $0.249 per share, payable on April 13, 2026, to shareholders of record on March19, 2026.

Following the acquisition of HanesBrands completed on December 1, 2025, the company said it now expects to realize approximately $250 million, up from $200 million originally expected, in annual run-rate cost synergies over the next three years, with approximately $100 million per year in 2026 and 2027 and at least $50 million in 2028.

The company will continue to pursue additional synergy-capture opportunities beyond our revised synergy target, as the integration progresses.

Over the next 18 months, the Company plans to construct and develop its second textile facility within the Bangladesh complex (Phase 2). Initial production at the facility is expected to start in the latter part of 2027.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, GIL is trading on the NYSE at $67.44, down $3.86 or 5.41 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

