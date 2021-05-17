SMI 11’135 0.1%  SPI 14’299 0.2%  Dow 34’347 -0.1%  DAX 15’397 -0.1%  Euro 1.0975 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’007 -0.3%  Gold 1’866 1.2%  Bitcoin 39’620 -5.4%  Dollar 0.9026 0.1%  Öl 69.5 0.9% 
17.05.2021 21:10:00

Giift announces the launch of 'Giift Box'

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giift continues to create path-breaking loyalty solutions. Introducing a new platform, 'Giift Box': A web-based application specially designed to promote digital inclusion within the SME segment. Now, every merchant, from kiosks to supermarkets can affordably engage their users.

All it takes are 3 simple steps – create, publish, and eventually validate the offers in-store or online. It empowers merchants to create promotions in self-service mode. They can choose from a selection of ready-to-use templates and customize them as per their brands. Once created, these promotions can be shared on social & chat media. They can also be displayed in-store through a simple QR code.

To enjoy these offers, customers do not have to download any apps. They can simply scan the QR code, enter their details and enjoy the benefits. From e-gift cards to usage-linked coupons, merchants can create & publish their promotions in minutes.

Another significant advantage is that these offers can be seamlessly pushed to a larger audience base of existing Giift loyalty members. This gives the merchants a chance to be a part of the Giift ecosystem and enjoy exposure to over 80 million customers!

Pascal Xatart said, "Our innovative yet user-friendly loyalty solutions at Giift always intend to provide scalable and sustainable technology. 'Giift Box' does just that and will play a pivotal role in the upturn of SME businesses through an effective, yet affordable solution. With this launch, Giift now addresses every segment from microenterprises to large corporates".

About Giift.com: Giift innovative end-to-end loyalty technology turns rewards programs into fungible currencies. Giift operates in more than 50 countries, with offices in New York, London, Singapore, Wuhan, Nairobi, Dubai, Jakarta, Mumbai, Colombo, Doha, Lagos, Cairo, and Dhaka. Giift business model is transaction-based.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162353/Giift_Logo.jpg 

For more information about this story, contact: 

Pascal Xatart, Co-Founder & Director 
pascal.xatart@giift.com 
+44(0)7470605095
www.giift.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/giift-announces-the-launch-of-giift-box-301292869.html

SOURCE Gift Management Asia Pte. Ltd.

﻿

