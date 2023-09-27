|
27.09.2023 08:00:00
GigaDevice Launches the GD-xD-W515-EVAL Board: The All-in-One Kit for Rapid Prototyping and Development in Multiple Applications
BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaDevice (SSE:603986), a leading provider of flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers, sensors, and analog technology, is proud to introduce the new All-in-One kit: GD-xD-W515-Eval Board. This evaluation platform leverages various GigaDevice products, enabling customers to evaluate multiple hardware and software combinations all within one comprehensive kit.
The GD-xD-W515-EVAL Board is the first evaluation kit in the xD series, it comprises a mainboard, a fingerprint board, and an LCD board within a compact footprint. It can be powered by either a battery or the Mini-USB interface of the GD-Link programmer. Through the integration of diverse GigaDevice’s high performance MCU (GD32W515PIQ6) , SPI NOR flash (GD25Q128E), capacitive fingerprint Sensor (GSL6157), battery management IC (GD30BC2416), and high-performance power IC (GD30LD1002), this EVAL board delivers tailored solutions to customers across a spectrum of applications, such as smart home HMI, smart door lock, and portable device control.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Tesla Inc.
|128211040
|59.00 %
|14.00 %
|Arm Holdings
|128211039
|55.00 %
|14.00 %
|Temenos AG / VAT Group
|128211041
|56.00 %
|13.00 %
Key Features:
Privacy and Security: Supports secure fingerprint recognition and data management with encryption & authentication algorithm provided by GigaDevice’s fingerprint sensor and MCU.
Fast and Secure Data Access: Includes small package NOR Flash for accessing data via the QSPI interface at a clock frequency of 45MHz. Data can be encrypted/decrypted using the MCU’s Cryptographic Acceleration Unit (CAU).
High Efficiency Battery Charging: Supports battery charging currents of up to 1.5A.
System Protection: Provides USB power-on and wake-up voltage monitoring as well as battery voltage and power monitoring.
Accurate Battery Power Estimation: Accurately calculates battery power using current and voltage detection, optimized by the battery power calculation algorithm.
Touch Operation: Includes a capacitive touch key controlled by the MCU’s Touch Sensing Interface (TSI) for easy and quick operation.
Multiple Information Output Choices: Equipped with a flat vibration motor, multi-channel LEDs, and an LCD screen for versatile information output.
Multi-Dimensional Applications Support: Features an onboard high sensitivity MIC for MCU wake-up and a high-power port to support power-hungry components, such as heating coils.
Onboard Debug and Programming: Includes the GD-Link for on-chip debugging and MCU flash programming.
For more information please visit: www.gigadevice.com/gd-xd-w515-eval-board , and you will have a chance to order a free W515 evaluation board.
GigaDevice Media Relations:
marcom@gigadevice.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e6f5c56-6a94-4eb8-9056-2d4fc1b72194
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc (A)
|
26.10.21
|Ausblick: GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.08.21
|Ausblick: GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.08.21
|Erste Schätzungen: GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.21
|Ausblick: GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
15.04.21
|Ausblick: GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
29.10.20
|Ausblick: GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc (A)
Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy inklusive Rebalancing
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Novartis am 25.09.2023
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHohe Ölpreise verunsichern: SMI und DAX kaum bewegt erwartet -- Asiatische Indizes uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt steuern am Mittwoch auf einen kaum bewegten Start zu. In Asien zeigen sich die wichtigsten Börsen zur Wochenmitte mit gemischten Vorzeichen. Die Wall Street gab am Dienstag nach.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}