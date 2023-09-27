GigaDevice Launches the GD-xD-W515-EVAL Board: The All-in-One Kit for Rapid Prototyping and Development in Multiple Applications

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'963 -0.5%  SPI 14'349 -0.7%  Dow 33'619 -1.1%  DAX 15'256 -1.0%  Euro 0.9692 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'129 -0.9%  Gold 1'898 -0.2%  Bitcoin 24'086 0.4%  Dollar 0.9174 0.2%  Öl 95.0 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Richemont21048333Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swatch1225515Sika41879292
Top News
Darum fällt der Euro zum Dollar erneut auf den tiefsten Stand seit März - Franken büsst an Stärke ein
Samsung SDI-Aktie leichter: Samsung SDI investiert Milliardenbetrag in Batteriewerk von Stellantis
Ripple vs. SEC: SEC reicht Berufung im Ripple Prozess ein
Helvetia-Aktie: Helvetia mit kräftigem Anstieg des Halbjahresgewinns
Ausblick: Nike verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
0% Kommission

GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing a Aktie [Valor: 33450808 / ISIN: CNE1000030S9]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.09.2023 08:00:00

GigaDevice Launches the GD-xD-W515-EVAL Board: The All-in-One Kit for Rapid Prototyping and Development in Multiple Applications

GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing a
98.78 CNY -1.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaDevice (SSE:603986), a leading provider of flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers, sensors, and analog technology, is proud to introduce the new All-in-One kit: GD-xD-W515-Eval Board. This evaluation platform leverages various GigaDevice products, enabling customers to evaluate multiple hardware and software combinations all within one comprehensive kit.

The GD-xD-W515-EVAL Board is the first evaluation kit in the xD series, it comprises a mainboard, a fingerprint board, and an LCD board within a compact footprint. It can be powered by either a battery or the Mini-USB interface of the GD-Link programmer. Through the integration of diverse GigaDevice’s high performance MCU (GD32W515PIQ6) , SPI NOR flash (GD25Q128E), capacitive fingerprint Sensor (GSL6157), battery management IC (GD30BC2416), and high-performance power IC (GD30LD1002), this EVAL board delivers tailored solutions to customers across a spectrum of applications, such as smart home HMI, smart door lock, and portable device control.

Key Features:
Privacy and Security: Supports secure fingerprint recognition and data management with encryption & authentication algorithm provided by GigaDevice’s fingerprint sensor and MCU.
Fast and Secure Data Access: Includes small package NOR Flash for accessing data via the QSPI interface at a clock frequency of 45MHz. Data can be encrypted/decrypted using the MCU’s Cryptographic Acceleration Unit (CAU).
High Efficiency Battery Charging: Supports battery charging currents of up to 1.5A.
System Protection: Provides USB power-on and wake-up voltage monitoring as well as battery voltage and power monitoring.
Accurate Battery Power Estimation: Accurately calculates battery power using current and voltage detection, optimized by the battery power calculation algorithm.
Touch Operation: Includes a capacitive touch key controlled by the MCU’s Touch Sensing Interface (TSI) for easy and quick operation.
Multiple Information Output Choices: Equipped with a flat vibration motor, multi-channel LEDs, and an LCD screen for versatile information output.
Multi-Dimensional Applications Support: Features an onboard high sensitivity MIC for MCU wake-up and a high-power port to support power-hungry components, such as heating coils.
Onboard Debug and Programming: Includes the GD-Link for on-chip debugging and MCU flash programming.

For more information please visit: www.gigadevice.com/gd-xd-w515-eval-board , and you will have a chance to order a free W515 evaluation board.

GigaDevice Media Relations:
marcom@gigadevice.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e6f5c56-6a94-4eb8-9056-2d4fc1b72194


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy inklusive Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

26.09.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf BASF SE
26.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.00% Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Logitech, Lonza, Swatch
26.09.23 Softwarehersteller MicroStrategy besitzt nun rund 158.245 Bitcoins
26.09.23 SMI schlägt sich wacker
26.09.23 Marktüberblick: Anleiherenditen setzen Höhenflug fort
26.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch
25.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Comeback der Zinssorgen
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
25.09.23 Uran-Industrie – eine Renaissance?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'431.49 18.91 3YSSMU
Short 11'657.43 13.71 GXSSMU
Short 12'084.49 8.85 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'963.29 26.09.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'514.44 19.25 A7SSMU
Long 10'291.91 13.89 A9SSMU
Long 9'827.23 8.99 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Novartis am 25.09.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Marktexperte Michael Lee: Darum könnte der Goldpreis in drei Jahren bei 5'000 US-Dollar liegen
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz hat EU-Zulassung für MS-Biosimilar Tyruko erhalten
Novartis-Aktie fester: Moody's nimmt Novartis-Tochter Sandoz mit "Baa2"-Bewertung auf - Abspaltungstermin bestätigt - Erfolgreiche Krebsstudie
Neue Höchststände möglich: Was laut Bank of America-Analysten für eine Fortsetzung des Bullenmarkts spricht
UBS-Aktie tiefer: UBS geht Kooperation mit Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC) ein
Zweiklassengesellschaft: Credit Suisse-Angestellte befürchten unfaire Behandlung bei Eingliederung in die UBS
Wachstumssorgen belasten: Wall Street beendet Handel rot -- SMI zum Handelsschluss schwächer -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA mit herben Abschlägen am Mittag
Amazon-Aktie in Rot: Amazon schliesst Luftfrachtzentrum in Deutschland
Hedgefonds-Chef für NEL-Aktie, Plug Power-Aktie & Co. wenig optimistisch: Wasserstoff-Shorts aufgebaut

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit