Gibbs and Cox, Inc. teamed with L3Harris Technologies for the US Navy's Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MUSV) Program

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibbs & Cox, Inc. congratulates L3Harris Technologies for being awarded the U.S. Navy's MUSV Design and Construction contract. As part of the L3Harris MUSV team, Gibbs & Cox will serve as the ship design agent and engineering plant automation lead on the program.

The contract awarded by the U.S. Navy, includes the design and construction of the prototype lead vehicle with options to provide up to eight additional MUSVs. According to the contract announcement, if all options are exercised, the cumulative value of this contract for the L3Harris MUSV team will be $281 million.

In 2018, Gibbs & Cox founded its Unmanned and Autonomous Programs group in response to the growing need to develop autonomous surface vehicles and their enabling technologies. This specialized capability, combined with our position as the United States' largest independent Ship Design Agent, makes Gibbs & Cox uniquely positioned to support the L3Harris team with the development and delivery of the MUSV.

"The experience in the autonomous maritime space offered by the combined capabilities of L3Harris and Gibbs & Cox gives the U.S. Navy a capable, low-risk solution for MUSV. We are very glad to be a part of this strong team," said Chris Deegan, Gibbs & Cox President and Chief Executive.

Gibbs & Cox, Inc. is a global leader in maritime engineering and design, with 24 classes of combatants and nearly 7,000 vessels built to our designs since 1929. Gibbs & Cox supports military and commercial clients in the U.S. and internationally with all phases of marine design, construction, and lifecycle management. Independent and privately held, Gibbs & Cox is headquartered in Arlington, VA, with offices in New Orleans, LA; Newport News, VA; New York City, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Washington, DC; Chesapeake, VA and Canberra, ACT, Australia.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gibbs-and-cox-inc-teamed-with-l3harris-technologies-for-the-us-navys-medium-unmanned-surface-vehicle-musv-program-301115119.html

SOURCE Gibbs & Cox, Inc.