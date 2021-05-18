Giant West Texas Cattle Spread To Hit International Marketplace In Q4

Nearly 80,000 acres Under One Fence - Historic "Prize of the Panhandle" is legacy of Coble/Whittenburg empire. Known for natural resources and site of Battles of Adobe Walls of 1864 and 1874. Decision to sell comes after twelve decades of stewardship. Icon Global Group to market.

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Turkey Track Ranch was pioneered in the era of legendary WT Waggoner, 6666 and Goodnight Ranches. Boasting almost 80,000 acres under one fence and some 26 miles of Canadian River frontage, the ranch is a rare confluence of natural resources; containing an abundance of water, productive fertile grasslands, and diverse wildlife -set within rolling and rugged topography of mesas, draws, valleys and vistas interposed with open rangeland -epitomizing the western ranch lifestyle and famed fertile buffalo plains of yesteryear.

For the first time in over a century, this rare combination of history, heritage, and natural resources will change hands. The momentous decision was announced today by the Whittenburg and Coble families:

"It is with careful consideration and great emotion that we announce that, after 120 years of stewardship by our family, we have decided to sell our historic Turkey Track Ranch in the Texas Panhandle. For over a century this American landmark has been an integral element of our heritage. Generations of Cobles and Whittenburgs have created lifetimes of memories on the Turkey Track. Due to our family's increasing numbers and geographical distances, we recognize that it is time to find a new steward for this historic holding. We have enlisted Bernard Uechtritz of the Icon Global Group in Dallas to bring the Turkey Track to market in the latter half of 2021. The ranch has and will forever hold not only the monuments, memories, and legacies of our now multigenerational families but, significantly, maintains a very important place within the well-chronicled chapters of early Texas and US history; similarly, the ranch and its past stewards hold a prideful and acknowledged position of contributions to the evolution of modern-day ranching and cattle raising industries, as well as the Oil & Gas sectors of our great state." - The Coble & Whittenburg Family.-

About Turkey Track Ranch

WT (Tom) Coble and later James (Jimmie) A. Whittenburg III, were two of the stewards. Each was a past president of The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. Each considered a visionary as well as community and business leaders.

Tom Coble was a contemporary of Dan and Tom Waggoner of the Waggoner Ranch, Samuel "Burk" Burnett of the Four Sixes Ranch, and Charles Goodnight of the JA and Goodnight Ranch. Coble recognized the infinite resources of the Southern Great Plains. Like Waggoner, Burnett, and Goodnight, he created a cattle kingdom that was sustained by thousands of acres of grass.

Later, Whittenburg was the larger-than-life Texas Icon and entrepreneurial modern-day rancher who led the management of the Turkey Track for several decades. An early trendsetter of flying between properties and business interests, he operated several significant ranching interests in Texas and New Mexico, along with other business interests which included Aviation, Oil & Gas, Banking, Cattle Feed Yards; he was also a Special Texas Ranger.

A winner of the Cattlemen's Beef Association Environmental Stewardship award in 2016, the Turkey Track is also held in high esteem by industry . Pete Bonds, then president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, said, "Turkey Track has an outstanding record for their environmental stewardship practices, water management programs and excellent grass diversity."

Eric O'Keefe -Editor, The Land Report stated "The Turkey Track clearly qualifies as the last of the great legacy ranches of the Southern Plains. Given its superior natural resources, especially its Canadian River frontage I have no doubt that its sale price will set a new standard for the Panhandle."

The property is also the site of the two famed battles of the Adobe Walls of 1864 and 1874, and this hallowed ground —just north of the Canadian River — is revered by descendants of all combatants. In June of 1924, a six-acre site was given to the Panhandle Plains Historical Society commemorating that month the 50th anniversary of the second battle of the Adobe Walls. In 1941 a monument dedicated to the Native Americans who fought and died in the Battle of 1874 was also erected. Both Monuments stand within the ranch today.

The Broker

Icon Global's Bernard Uechtritz stated, "I have had the privilege of marketing many great ranches, and this is one of the greatest. It sets a high bar in terms of value and is incomparable among its peers. This ranch is not famous for being famous, but for being private. It has never been marketed or commercialized as a brand, nor has it been controversial. It is simply revered and respected for being good, diverse, stout, and solid. It is both beautiful and productive and has been well managed at every level, evidenced by its cattle carrying capacity and abundance of wildlife. Its natural resources and position in history are unparalleled by anything recently sold or on the market and it's truly a One of One. It is without question not only the 'Prize of the Panhandle', but one of the last and great dynastic, legacy ranches of its kind." "I expect interest in this ranch to be significant as we formally go to market," he added.

