Giant Tiger Increases Wages and Implements Further Measures During COVID-19 Response

OTTAWA, March 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited (GTSL) is temporarily increasing the hourly wages of its store, distribution centre, and trucking employees by $2.00/hour for hours worked, retroactive to March 8, 2020. The leading Canadian discount retailer is also implementing further measures in its over 250 stores across the country in an effort to increase the protection of customers and staff. Giant Tiger stores have seen an unprecedented amount of activity in the last number of weeks, and the retailer is looking to hire temporary workers in stores to meet demand.

"The ongoing outstanding efforts of our employees to ensure our stores continue providing our valued customers a convenient, safe and comforting place to shop during this difficult time have been nothing short of extraordinary and deserve financial recognition," said Paul Wood, President and Chief Operating Officer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "I'm incredibly proud of how our staff continues to rise to the occasion and we look forward to welcoming new temporary staff to fill our ongoing needs as we move through this situation together."

In addition to an increased cleaning regiment and heightened sanitization and disinfection activities, Giant Tiger has taken further additional steps to maintain customer and employee safety at stores during this challenging time, including:

Asking customers to practice social distancing while shopping.





Encouraging customers to use debit or credit, where possible. Giant Tiger will continue to accept cash.





Closing in-store public washrooms and change rooms until further notice.





Reminders at the front door of stores for customers feeling unwell or who have recently travelled to kindly shop online at gianttiger.com.





Temporarily restricting returns to grocery items only.





No longer charging for plastic bags. If a customer opts to use a reusable bag, Giant Tiger is asking that the customer place their items in their bag. Customers still receive Giant Tiger's reusable bag credit of $0.03 .

To meet ongoing increased demand, Giant Tiger is actively recruiting for in-store positions. Those interested in applying are asked to visit gianttiger.com to explore current opportunities across the country.

