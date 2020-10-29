SMI 9’572 -0.5%  SPI 11’969 -0.3%  Dow 26’520 -3.4%  DAX 11’550 -0.1%  Euro 1.0683 -0.1%  EStoxx50 2’942 -0.7%  Gold 1’865 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9128 0.3%  Öl 36.9 -5.3% 
29.10.2020 14:15:00

Giant Food Welcomes Grocery Industry Veteran Irfan Badibanga as New Senior Vice President of Operations

LANDOVER, Md., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces that Irfan Badibanga will step into the role of Senior Vice President of Operations effective November 1, 2020. Badibanga will be responsible for leading all operational aspects of Giant Food including regional operations, store support, strategic store planning and execution and asset protection, as well as people, team, and culture development.

Badibanga brings a strong track record of transforming corporate objectives into bottom-line growth for supermarket, small and big box retailers, including Walmart, Family Dollar Stores, Winn Dixie Supermarkets, HEB Grocery Stores, and Price Chopper Supermarkets.

"Irfan has been a successful, entrepreneurial leader, driving enormous growth at some of the largest retail organizations in this country," said Ira Kress, President of Giant. "We are confident that his deep management and operations expertise at both the regional and national level will bring tremendous value to our organization at a time when we are implementing a transformational brand strategy and evolving our culture."

Badibanga began his grocery retail career as a bagger and by the age of 24 he was appointed to District Manager at Winn-Dixie. He moved through the ranks at a variety of supermarket chains, building his expertise in store management, merchandising, operations, omni-channel delivery, asset protection, HR, and general management.

Most recently he served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Family Dollar Stores overseeing 8,000 U.S. stores in 44 states. Prior to joining Family Dollar, he was Vice President of Operations at Walmart overseeing 33,000 associates across a 110-store region that produced $8 billion dollars in annual revenue.

"I am thrilled to be joining Giant Food, which has over 84 years' experience serving the community, and am looking forward to the opportunity to work with Giant associates who are passionate about serving their customers and helping their community," said Irfan Badibanga, Senior Vice President of Operations. "Consumer preferences are shifting, and at Giant, product excellence, convenience, and value are key. I believe my work experience has prepared me well, and I am excited to join the Giant team as we continue to implement brand and operational strategies to serve our customers best."

About Giant Food
Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today's busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 157 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Giant Food)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/giant-food-welcomes-grocery-industry-veteran-irfan-badibanga-as-new-senior-vice-president-of-operations-301162927.html

SOURCE Giant Food

