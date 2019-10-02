Giant Food Shares Region's Top 5 Favorite Halloween Candies

LANDOVER, Md., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today shared predictions for the top selling candies that will be delighting trick-or-treaters this year.

Using 2018 sales trends to forecast, classic chocolate favorites are expected to be tops, but Giant Food shoppers also have a sweet spot for Candy Corn, a polarizing option with loyal fans but just as many haters. The top five candies are:

Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars

Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Snack Size Snickers

Brach's Candy Corn

Snack Size M&M's Milk Chocolate

What may be a little spooky is how long shoppers wait to stock up. Giant reveals that shoppers in D.C., Maryland, Delaware and Virginia tend to wait until the last minute to fill their Halloween bowls with the highest volume of candy sales occurring on October 31!

As a helpful "trick" for stocking up on treats, many shoppers will turn to Giant's convenient home delivery during this busy time of year. In fact, one in every five online orders will include candy during the month of October.

"Giant Food is here to help shoppers prepare for seasonal events throughout the year," said Gregory Bibbs, Director of Center Store at Giant Food. "Whether they shop in store or online, Giant Food is committed to offering quality products that will keep all trick-or-treaters pleased this season."

In addition to all the chocolate, sour candy and sweet options for the festive night, Giant also has an array of options for those with food allergies as a proud supporter of the Teal Pumpkin Project. The Teal Pumpkin Project raises awareness of food allergies and promotes inclusion of all trick-or-treaters throughout the Halloween season. Offering a variety of non-food goodies to be handed out in lieu of candy, participants are encouraged to put a Teal Pumpkin on their stoop, signifying they are an allergen-free stop for trick-or-treaters so every kid can enjoy the spooky and fun-filled night safely.

