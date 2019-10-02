+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
02.10.2019 16:34:00

Giant Food Shares Region's Top 5 Favorite Halloween Candies

LANDOVER, Md., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today shared predictions for the top selling candies that will be delighting trick-or-treaters this year.

(PRNewsfoto/Giant Food)

Using 2018 sales trends to forecast, classic chocolate favorites are expected to be tops, but  Giant Food shoppers also have a sweet spot for Candy Corn, a polarizing option with loyal fans but just as many haters.  The top five candies are:

  • Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars
  • Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
  • Snack Size Snickers 
  • Brach's Candy Corn
  • Snack Size M&M's Milk Chocolate

    • What may be a little spooky is how long shoppers wait to stock up. Giant reveals that shoppers in D.C., Maryland, Delaware and Virginia tend to wait until the last minute to fill their Halloween bowls with the highest volume of candy sales occurring on October 31!

    As a helpful "trick" for stocking up on treats, many shoppers will turn to Giant's convenient home delivery during this busy time of year. In fact, one in every five online orders will include candy during the month of October. 

    "Giant Food is here to help shoppers prepare for seasonal events throughout the year," said Gregory Bibbs, Director of Center Store at Giant Food. "Whether they shop in store or online, Giant Food is committed to offering quality products that will keep all trick-or-treaters pleased this season."  

    In addition to all the chocolate, sour candy and sweet options for the festive night, Giant also has an array of options for those with food allergies as a proud supporter of the Teal Pumpkin Project. The Teal Pumpkin Project raises awareness of food allergies and promotes inclusion of all trick-or-treaters throughout the Halloween season. Offering a variety of non-food goodies to be handed out in lieu of candy, participants are encouraged to put a Teal Pumpkin on their stoop, signifying they are an allergen-free stop for trick-or-treaters so every kid can enjoy the spooky and fun-filled night safely.

    For more information about Giant, visit giantfood.com.

    About Giant Food
    Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. Giant Food employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit     www.giantfood.com.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/giant-food-shares-regions-top-5-favorite-halloween-candies-300929676.html

    SOURCE Giant Food

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    13:45
    		UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
    13:30
    		Gold nach schwachen US-Konjunkturdaten im Aufwind
    11:26
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Netflix Inc
    09:25
    		7% p.a. auf Stadler Rail, Sika, Georg Fischer in CHF | 69% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt in Zeichnung
    01.10.19
    		Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
    30.09.19
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    17.09.19
    		Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    24.09.19
    		Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
    24.09.19
    		Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
    12.09.19
    		Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
    mehr
    Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Tesla-Fahrzeuge: Ende des kostenlosen Internetzugangs?
    ams-Aktie gewinnt, OSRAM-Aktie im Minush: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre
    Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
    SMI mit herben Abschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Nikkei schliesst mit positiven Vorzeichen
    Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Auktion für beschlagnahmte digitale Assets
    SMI fällt -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
    Leclanché-Aktie schiesst hoch: Leclanché liefert Batterien für Bombardier-Züge
    Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
    Streamingdienst unter Druck - Credit Suisse senkt Ausblick für Netflix
    Airopack-Aktie schiesst hoch: Airopack im Halbjahr mit positivem Reinergebnis - Dekotierung per 1. November

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    SMI fällt -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
    Der heimische Markt verbucht am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt büsst deutlich ein. Konjunktursorgen drücken die US-Börsen erneut ins Minus. In Japan und Hongkong ging es am Mittwoch abwärts, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB