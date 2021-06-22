Giant Food Announces Availability of Produce Boxes Featuring Fresh, Seasonal Produce from Local Farmers Via Giant Delivers

LANDOVER, Md., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional food retailer, today announces the launch of Local Produce Boxes featuring locally sourced, in-season produce online through Giant Delivers. Available throughout the summer without a subscription or commitment, the boxes retail for $20.00 and will contain six or more unique items from local farms in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

Items will vary weekly depending on farm harvests and what is in season. Customers can view local produce seasonality in a calendar on GiantFood.com. Over 20 farms are participating and include Fifer Orchards and Vincent Farms of Delaware, Miller Farms, Houser Produce Farm, Calloway Bros and Shlagel Farms of Maryland and Kirby Farms of Virginia.

"At Giant, we know our customers appreciate fresh and seasonal produce when they are in-store or ordering online just as much as we do," said Gregg Dorazio, Director of E-Commerce at Giant Food. "We look forward to bringing these specially curated Local Produce Boxes featuring summer's tastiest produce to our customers."

The launch of Giant's Local Produce Boxes is one of the many ways Giant is furthering its commitment to increase food traceability and transparency and make healthy, locally sourced foods accessible for customers. These boxes are part of Giant's 2021 goal to work with 20 new farms in Maryland and 70 new farms in Virginia.

For more information and to purchase a Local Produce Box, visit giantfood.com.

About Giant Food

This year, Giant Food is celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store. Since opening its first location on Georgia Ave. in Washington, DC in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of its customers' lives and the communities it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 147 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivery available to all market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

