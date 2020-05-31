Gianni Cortes accepted into Forbes Business Council

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gianni Cortes, executive of Cortes Construction Inc., a worldwide commercial construction company based in Tarpon Springs, Florida has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Gianni Cortes was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Gianni Cortes into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Gianni has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Gianni will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Gianni Cortes will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am thrilled to become a part of Forbes council alongside thousands of successful business professionals like myself. It is my goal to inspire and influence young business leaders like myself by providing valuable knowledge driven by experience and learnings on a formidable platform." – Gianni Cortes

About Cortes Construction

Founded in 2004, Cortes Construction is the recognized commercial construction contractor throughout the U.S. and Caribbean market. Specializing in hospitality renovation and contracting, Cortes has amassed a massive portfolio of hotel franchises such as Ritz Carlton, Waldorf Astoria, Hilton, Hyatt, and more. By having staff in-house Cortes is able to have precise control in budgets, schedules, and importantly quality. Cortes' employees are dedicated to completing the best quality on earth, and leaving properties better than we found it.

