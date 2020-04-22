+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
22.04.2020 17:15:00

GIAC Launches New Cyber Security Certification for GIAC Cloud Security Automation

BETHESDA, Md., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GIAC Certifications, known for providing the highest standard in cyber security certifications, has launched a new certification: GIAC Cloud Security Automation.

The importance of keeping the cloud secure in today's cybersecurity landscape cannot be understated. Cloud security automation is an essential skill in all organizations, especially those utilizing cloud services or with a DevOps-focused environment.

The NEW GIAC Cloud Security Automation (GCSA) certification proves that practitioners have mastered the skills necessary to use cloud services with secure DevOps principles, practices, and tools to build & deliver secure infrastructure and software. Professionals holding the GCSA are qualified to implement DevSecOps using cloud resources in an automated and repeatable manner.

GCSA is the premier cloud security certification available to practitioners. If you're a developer, security analyst or engineer, or working in a cloud or DevOps environment, confirm you possess these essential abilities and secure your place in the cybersecurity workforce by getting GCSA certified today.

Frank Kim, SANS SEC540 course co-author, says "The GIAC Cloud Security Automation (GCSA) certification shows that you not only know how to speak the language of modern cloud and DevSecOps principles but can put them into practice in an automated and repeatable manner."

GCSA is designed to validate skills taught in the SANS Institute course, SEC540: Cloud Security & DevOps Automation. The GCSA certification is now available to the public, and registration is open online. If you need assistance with registration, please email info@giac.org. Get your GIAC Cloud Security Automation certification today to confirm your ability to improve the safety of your organization.

About GIAC Certifications
GIAC Certifications is a cyber security certification body featuring over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in information security. GIAC has issued over 132,000 cyber security certifications since it was founded in 1999. Eleven GIAC certifications are accredited under the IEC/ISO/ANSI 17024 quality standard for certifying bodies. GIAC is an affiliate of the SANS Institute. (www.GIAC.org)

About SANS Institute
The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/giac-launches-new-cyber-security-certification-for-giac-cloud-security-automation-301044924.html

SOURCE GIAC Certifications

