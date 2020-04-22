GIAC Launches New Cyber Security Certification for GIAC Cloud Security Automation

BETHESDA, Md., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GIAC Certifications, known for providing the highest standard in cyber security certifications, has launched a new certification: GIAC Cloud Security Automation.

The importance of keeping the cloud secure in today's cybersecurity landscape cannot be understated. Cloud security automation is an essential skill in all organizations, especially those utilizing cloud services or with a DevOps-focused environment.

The NEW GIAC Cloud Security Automation (GCSA) certification proves that practitioners have mastered the skills necessary to use cloud services with secure DevOps principles, practices, and tools to build & deliver secure infrastructure and software. Professionals holding the GCSA are qualified to implement DevSecOps using cloud resources in an automated and repeatable manner.

GCSA is the premier cloud security certification available to practitioners. If you're a developer, security analyst or engineer, or working in a cloud or DevOps environment, confirm you possess these essential abilities and secure your place in the cybersecurity workforce by getting GCSA certified today.

Get GCSA certified today:

https://www.giac.org/certification/cloud-security-automation-gcsa

Frank Kim, SANS SEC540 course co-author, says "The GIAC Cloud Security Automation (GCSA) certification shows that you not only know how to speak the language of modern cloud and DevSecOps principles but can put them into practice in an automated and repeatable manner."

GCSA is designed to validate skills taught in the SANS Institute course, SEC540: Cloud Security & DevOps Automation. The GCSA certification is now available to the public, and registration is open online. If you need assistance with registration, please email info@giac.org. Get your GIAC Cloud Security Automation certification today to confirm your ability to improve the safety of your organization.

