28.04.2020 13:45:00

GI Partners Announces the Acquisition of Shoreline Science Center In Redwood City, California

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners, a leading private investment firm, continues its strategy of acquiring and managing  technology life sciences enabled real estate by announcing the acquisition of 130-150 Shoreline Drive in Redwood City, California.

Auris Health, a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson, leases 100% of the 81,600 square foot property for their corporate headquarters as well as for the firm's primary R&D and light manufacturing operations. The property was recently retrofitted in 2017 and provides state of the art lab and manufacturing space for Auris' development of bronchoscopy diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

"We are excited to develop a relationship with Auris Health and expand our life science footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area. The acquisition of Shoreline Science Center represents our growing commitment to the life sciences industry," commented John Sheputis, Managing Director at GI Partners and Head of Acquisitions for GI's technology real estate investment programs. "Along with our long history of investing in data centers and other technology enabled real estate, our expanding life sciences real estate holdings reflect our belief in the underlying life sciences fundamentals. The Shoreline transaction also demonstrates the GI team's ability to complete transactions in today's very challenging economic environment."

This property adds to the technology and life sciences real estate portfolio owned and managed by GI Partners, which now totals 34 properties comprising 8.4 million square feet across 14 different leading markets.

About GI Partners

GI Partners is a leading private investment firm based in San Francisco, California. The firm has raised $20 billion in capital through private equity, real estate and data infrastructure strategies from recognized institutional investors across the world. GI Partners' real estate team invests across a number of property types and investment strategies, including platforms focused on logistics-based warehouse and distribution facilities, transit-oriented multifamily development, student housing, and technology-advantaged properties. For more information on GI Partners, please visit www.gipartners.com.

Media Contact:          
Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations 
914-834-4334
chris@tofallipr.com 

Gretchen Robinson
Investor Relations
415-688-4800
grobinson@gipartners.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gi-partners-announces-the-acquisition-of-shoreline-science-center-in-redwood-city-california-301047990.html

SOURCE GI Partners

