SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’564 0.1%  Dow 30’997 -0.6%  DAX 13’874 -0.2%  Euro 1.0775 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’602 -0.4%  Gold 1’856 -0.7%  Bitcoin 29’130 6.9%  Dollar 0.8851 0.0%  Öl 55.2 -1.7% 

Börse & Trading für Anfänger - In diesem kostenlosen Kurs lernen Sie alles, was Sie für den Einstieg ins Trading wissen müssen. Trading birgt Risiken. -w-
24.01.2021 18:12:00

GHGSat Satellite ''Hugo'' - Rideshare Launch with SpaceX a Success

  • GHGSat-C2 ("Hugo") successfully separated from SpaceX rocket
  • Follows launch of GHGSat's second satellite, "Iris" on September 2nd, 2020
  • Hugo is the result of GHGSat's first collaboration with international leader in technology, ABB Measurement & Analytics Canada

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - GHGSat, the global leader in high-resolution greenhouse gas monitoring from space, has successfully completed the launch of its third satellite, GHGSat-C2 ("Hugo"), which launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:00 ET / 15:00 UTC on January 24th, 2021.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Space Force Station (CNW Group/GHGSat)

The satellite, brokered and integrated via Nanoracks, separated from Falcon 9, 68 min after liftoff. Hugo is expected to enter commercial service within a few weeks. 

Hugo is the result of GHGSat's first collaboration with ABB, the engineering firm which manufactured the payload. Previous GHGSat satellite launches include technology demonstrator "Claire" (or GHGSat-D), which has been in orbit since 2016, and "Iris" (GHGSat-C1), which launched September 2nd, 2020. 

Hugo is the second of a fleet of 10 commercial, high-resolution satellites due to be in orbit by the end of 2022. Each satellite is equipped with a state-of-the-art sensor that detects methane emissions from sources 100 times smaller, at a resolution that is 100 times higher, than any other commercial or state-funded satellite. Iris has already detected and quantified smaller plumes than GHGSat-D ("Claire") for industries such as oil & gas, waste management, and mining. 

Stephane Germain, CEO of GHGSat: "Hugo's successful launch doubles our commercial capacity in orbit for performing high-resolution measurements of facility-level emissions. This launch starts the year on a high note as the next step in deploying our constellation."

Three more GHGSat satellites are currently being manufactured, and each will include patented GHGSat sensors manufactured under contract by ABB Measurement & Analytics Canada. Marc Corriveau, General Manager ABB Measurement & Analytics Canada said: "ABB is very pleased to support the rapid launch of Hugo, following the delivery of the first of many payload replicas under manufacturing. Experience gained in high-profile space programs like JPSS, Meteosat, MetOp, GOSAT and SciSat allowed us to refine the unique GHGSat technology. These complementary missions are essential to better understand our planet and carry us into a sustainable future."

GHGSat is a leader in high-resolution greenhouse gas monitoring from space, providing actionable emission data to businesses, governments, and regulators worldwide. With proprietary remote-sensing capabilities and patented technology, GHGSat can monitor individual facilities, offering greater data accuracy, and facilitating timely strategic decision-making insights. www.ghgsat.com

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ghgsat-satellite-hugo---rideshare-launch-with-spacex-a-success-301213612.html

SOURCE GHGSat

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 65.46
1.43 %
ABB 26.71
0.68 %
Lonza Grp 599.20
0.67 %
Nestle 101.02
0.66 %
Roche Hldg G 318.45
0.54 %
UBS Group 13.15
-0.68 %
Sika 247.60
-0.88 %
Zurich Insur Gr 369.20
-1.15 %
LafargeHolcim 50.18
-1.41 %
Swiss Re 81.34
-1.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.01.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
22.01.21
LATAM Economic Prospects
22.01.21
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
22.01.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Pullback?
21.01.21
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stratege: Spekulative Stimmung am Markt - alle Zeichen auf bevorstehendes Platzen einer Blase
Warum Buffett-Investment Biogen nicht vom Biotech-Trend profitieren kann
VW-Aktie: Volkswagen macht Zulieferer für Chip-Probleme verantwortlich
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 3: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Apple Car: Mit diesem Zulieferer für die Automobilindustrie könnte sich der iKonzern zusammentun
Credit Suisse-Analyst verdoppelt Kursziel für die Tesla-Aktie: Tesla macht Fortschritte bei Marge
Buffett-Investment BYD: Luxuslimousine Han in China in den Top 10 der meistverkauften Elektroautos
Berkshire Hathaway mit schwacher Performance - Analyst sieht Trendwende kommen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst fester -- US-Börsen schließen relativ richtungslos -- DAX verkleinert Verluste bis zum Handelsende -- Asiatische Indizes gehen tiefer ins Wochenende
Die US-Indizes zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Der heimische Markt notierte am Freitag mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz, beim DAX kam es zu Verlusten. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit