28.06.2019 18:10:00

Ghafari Unveils Modern, High-Rise Apartment Building in Downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global architecture and engineering firm Ghafari Associates is excited to announce the completion of 601 Bond Apartments in Downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan. The completed building was unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 27, attended by New York-based developer Time Equities, Ghafari team members, contractor Pioneer Construction, and KMG Prestige, the property manager.

Aerial perspective of 601 Bond Apartments

"The Monroe North neighborhood hasn't seen much activity in recent years. With 601 Bond being one of the developments involved in its revitalization, it was important to design the building to be a modern addition to its surroundings, while still responding to what already exists in the area," said Tom Tooley, Senior Vice President of Ghafari's Grand Rapids office. "The design blends modern and industrial components to create a contemporary living experience for new residents, while intentionally complementing the turn-of-the-century buildings nearby."

Ghafari provided architecture and interior design services for this new 16-story, 310,000 SF multi-family development that boasts views of the Grand River and downtown. With its modern, high-end appearance, the development contains 202 apartment units, on-site covered parking, and 4,000 SF of storefront for retail and restaurant use. Residents will enjoy amenities such as a rooftop deck with incredible views, a fitness center and lounge, and a pet grooming station.

The project's location – which offers easy access to the city's growing dining and entertainment options, as well as close proximity to the city's major corporate and healthcare employers – makes it attractive to potential tenants seeking an urban living experience.

About Ghafari

Ghafari Associates is a global architecture, engineering, process design, consulting, and construction services firm. With 15 offices across the globe, Ghafari supports clients in sectors such as aviation, corporate / commercial, education, government and institutional, healthcare, and industrial / manufacturing. To learn more about Ghafari, visit www.ghafari.com.

Contact:
Kendra Achenbach
Marketing Coordinator
kachenbach@ghafari.com
+1.616.771.0909

(PRNewsfoto/Ghafari Associates)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ghafari-unveils-modern-high-rise-apartment-building-in-downtown-grand-rapids-300877922.html

SOURCE Ghafari Associates

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:23
Umfeld für Gold bleibt positiv, Anhebung der Prognose
10:31
Vontobel: Vontobel lanciert ein Partizipationszertifikat auf «Litecoin»
09:54
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Bank, ThyssenKrupp, Infineon Technologies
08:55
SMI-Anleger bleiben skeptisch
05:55
Daily Markets: Gold – Starke Rally, starker Widerstand / Roche – Jahreshoch in greifbarer Nähe
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: US-Bankenstresstest nur unter Auflagen bestanden
Bitcoin nimmt Kurs auf 14'000-Dollar-Marke
Kuros-Aktie bricht ein: Ausserordentlicher Generalversammlung erneut Kapitalerhöhung vorgeschlagen
Dow geht um Nulllinie in den Feierabend -- SMI geht etwas gester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Boeing-Aktie verliert: Neues Softwareproblem bei der Boeing 737 Max
Hat Blockchain-Tracking das Potenzial, die Cannabis-Branche zu revolutionieren?
Deutsche Bank-Aktie legt deutlich zu: US-Stresstest gemeistert - 750 Jobs werden abgebaut
Was der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie zu neuem Schwung verhelfen könnte
New-Venturetec-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: VRP Peter Friedli stimmt Liquidation zu
US-Präsident Trump verschärft Ton gegenüber Europa

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
G20-Gipfel gestartet: Die US-Indizes zeigen sich freundlich im Freitagshandel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte etwas zu, während auch der deutsche Leitindex DAX deutliche Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben zum Wochenschluss ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB