17.08.2021 19:02:00

GFS Chemicals Introduces New High-Purity Acid Product Line

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GFS Chemicals today introduced a new line of high-purity acids for trace metal analysis across an array of industries, building on its long history in the high-purity acid business.

This line of super pure acids is manufactured to rigorous standards to support analytical methodologies used in the detection of trace metal contaminates at the parts-per-trillion and parts-per-billion levels. The new line is made possible by GFS' investment in a newly constructed facility, including state-of-the-art distillation equipment and a Class 100 clean room to enable the company to monitor and operate 24/7 continuous flow production.

"As the manufacturer of the Veritas line of high-purity acids, GFS has control over the process from beginning to end, ensuring  our customers' end-product has the highest quality and longest shelf life possible," said President and CEO J. Steel Hutchinson. "This investment places GFS as a leading manufacturer of high-purity acid in North America."

GFS anticipates serving industries such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, food, biotech, environmental and others with its new product line. To ensure the highest quality and reproducibility, GFS has also invested in a Thermo Fisher Element 2 HR ICP MS, which provides class-leading elimination of interferences and reliable multi-element analyses at trace-level concentrations.

Added Hutchinson, "GFS is again demonstrating its market leadership in high-purity acids just as it did in the 1960s when we developed a high-purity distillation and trace metal Perchloric acid for the U.S. space program. Our products will be used in testing leading-edge technologies across a number of industries."

About GFS Chemicals: 
Founded in 1928, GFS Chemicals is a chemical manufacturer serving companies worldwide. Providing high-purity, specification-driven specialty and fine chemicals for industries such as pharma, agriculture, food, environmental, petrochemical, flavors and fragrances, photovoltaics, batteries and semiconductors.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, USA, GFS Chemicals is a leader in the chemical industry – with the flexibility of a family-owned company GFS can be quick and nimble in support of the needs of the most demanding customers. GFS Chemicals participates in ChemStewards®, SOCMA's nationally recognized EHS&S program that promotes safety and environmental compliance to all stakeholders. Visit www.gfschemicals.com to learn more.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gfs-chemicals-introduces-new-high-purity-acid-product-line-301357164.html

SOURCE GFS Chemicals, Inc.

﻿

