GFL Environmental Aktie 49117707 / CA36168Q1046
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29.07.2026 23:29:28
GFL Environmental Swings To Loss In Q2, Raises 2026 Outlook
(RTTNews) - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) on Wednesday reported strong revenue growth for the second quarter of 2026 and raised its full-year outlook, although higher foreign exchange losses weighed on earnings during the period.
Revenue increased 16.3 percent year over year to $1.95 billion in the second quarter from $1.68 billion. Net loss attributable to GFL Environmental was $159.8 million, compared with net income of $261.8 million a year earlier. Loss per share was $0.47, compared with earnings per share of $0.66 in the prior-year quarter.
The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance, projecting revenue of approximately $7.51 billion to $7.53 billion, up from its prior outlook of $7.32 billion to $7.34 billion.
GFL also increased its adjusted EBITDA forecast to about $2.29 billion from $2.23 billion and lifted its adjusted free cash flow outlook to approximately $900 million from $850 million.
GFL is currently trading after hours at $41.57, up $1.33 or 3.31 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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Nachrichten zu GFL Environmental Inc Registered Shs Subordinate Voting When Issued
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28.07.26
|Ausblick: GFL Environmental gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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14.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GFL Environmental stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: GFL Environmental legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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14.04.26