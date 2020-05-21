GFL Environmental Inc. Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

VAUGHAN, ON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE and TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company"), a leading North American provider of diversified environmental solutions in solid waste, infrastructure and soil remediation and liquid waste, today released its inaugural sustainability report. The report details the Company's approach to sustainability and its 2019 results.

"Our first sustainability report is an opportunity for us to reflect on our achievements to date, take stock of where we are and what we offer today and to confirm our focus for the future. The depth, diversity and success that we have achieved does not happen overnight. It comes from sustainabili­ty being core to who we are, what we do and how we work - from our front line to our leadership." said Patrick Dovigi, GFL's Founder and CEO.

As highlighted in the Report, GFL's corporate sustainability achievements in fiscal 2019 include:

3,153,304 tonnes CO 2 e of avoided emissions

e of avoided emissions 1,169,370 tonnes of materials diverted from landfills

732,077 tonnes of materials recovered

3,700,000 tonnes of soil recycled

437,293 tonnes of organic waste processed

244,000,000 litres of used motor oil and antifreeze recycled

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 23 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 13,000 employees and provides its broad range of environmental services to more than 135,000 commercial and industrial customers and its solid waste collection services to more than 4 million households.

