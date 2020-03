GFL Environmental Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Patrick Dovigi, Founder and CEO, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), joined John McKenzie, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group, to open the market. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, GFL provides comprehensive solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities across Canada and in 23 states in the U.S. GFL Environmental Inc. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on March 3, 2020.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited